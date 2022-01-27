Actress Kathryn Kates Died at 73 — Who Did She Play on 'Seinfeld'?

In the mid-'90s, Kathryn appeared as a guest star on Seinfeld, playing the role of a counterwoman in two episodes: "The Dinner Party" and "The Rye."

In "The Dinner Party," Jerry and Elaine head to the Royal Bakery to purchase a chocolate babka. The pair forget to take a number at the counter, and, as a result, Kathryn's character sells the last chocolate babka to the couple ahead of them in line, who are also heading to the same party.