Logo
Home > Tv > The Walking Dead
Moses J. Moseley
Source: Instagram

Moses J. Moseley Was on 'The Walking Dead' for Years but Never Had a Line

By

Feb. 1 2022, Published 10:28 a.m. ET

The news of actor Moses J. Moseley's death is tragic for those who knew him well. "We are heartbroken by his loss and he will forever be in our hearts and deeply missed," his manager Gail Tassell told CNN. "He was a very beautiful person and an extremely talented actor. There really are no words to express the tragic loss of Moses. We just absolutely loved him."

Article continues below advertisement

Who did Moses J. Moseley play on 'The Walking Dead'?

Following news of his death, and the credits that said he had been involved in The Walking Dead, many wanted to know who Moses had played on the show. He was a part of the series from 2012 to 2015, but he played a walker on the show. He wasn't just any walker, though, he was one of the walkers who Michonne pulled around on a chain in order to protect herself from other walkers.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to his work on The Walking Dead, Moses also had appearances in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Watchmen, and Queen of the South. His biggest impact was undoubtedly on The Walking Dead, though, where he played one of the most important zombies in the entire history of the show.

What was Moses's cause of death?

No official cause of death has been reported in Moses's case, and his death is still under investigation by authorities. His family contacted OnStar after Moses went missing, and was able to track his car to the Hudson bridge area of Stockbridge, GA, where his body was found.

TMZ is also reporting that the police are investigating Moses's death as a possible suicide.

A family member also told TMZ that Moses had died of a gunshot wound, but there's been no official reporting to confirm that information. Moses's family had not heard from him in more than a week and called around to local hospitals in an attempt to find him to no avail. The investigation into his death remains ongoing, and little detail has been offered by police.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

The Rumors Are Sparking up Again — Is Norman Reedus Going to Play Ghost Rider in the MCU?

There’s an Order in Which You’re Supposed to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘Fear the Walking Dead’

Alicia Is M.I.A. on ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ — For Now, Anyway (SPOILERS)

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.