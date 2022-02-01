Moses J. Moseley Was on 'The Walking Dead' for Years but Never Had a Line

Moses J. Moseley Was on 'The Walking Dead' for Years but Never Had a LineBy Joseph Allen
Feb. 1 2022, Published 10:28 a.m. ET
The news of actor Moses J. Moseley's death is tragic for those who knew him well. "We are heartbroken by his loss and he will forever be in our hearts and deeply missed," his manager Gail Tassell told CNN. "He was a very beautiful person and an extremely talented actor. There really are no words to express the tragic loss of Moses. We just absolutely loved him."
Who did Moses J. Moseley play on 'The Walking Dead'?
Following news of his death, and the credits that said he had been involved in The Walking Dead, many wanted to know who Moses had played on the show. He was a part of the series from 2012 to 2015, but he played a walker on the show. He wasn't just any walker, though, he was one of the walkers who Michonne pulled around on a chain in order to protect herself from other walkers.
In addition to his work on The Walking Dead, Moses also had appearances in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Watchmen, and Queen of the South. His biggest impact was undoubtedly on The Walking Dead, though, where he played one of the most important zombies in the entire history of the show.
What was Moses's cause of death?
No official cause of death has been reported in Moses's case, and his death is still under investigation by authorities. His family contacted OnStar after Moses went missing, and was able to track his car to the Hudson bridge area of Stockbridge, GA, where his body was found.
TMZ is also reporting that the police are investigating Moses's death as a possible suicide.
A family member also told TMZ that Moses had died of a gunshot wound, but there's been no official reporting to confirm that information. Moses's family had not heard from him in more than a week and called around to local hospitals in an attempt to find him to no avail. The investigation into his death remains ongoing, and little detail has been offered by police.