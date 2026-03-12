Here's the Castaway Who Rizo Likely Voted out in That Wild 'Survivor 50' Vote Rizo is known for making Tribal Council moments extra dramatic. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 12 2026, 10:13 a.m. ET Source: CBS

For Survivor fans who watched Season 49 of the reality competition show, Rizo Velovic was never an all-out villain, but he did come pretty close. So when he cast his vote in last night's episode of Survivor 50 and seemed a little cheeky about his decision, it left viewers wondering who Rizo voted for and whether it may or may not affect the game.

The March 11, 2026, episode of Survivor ends with Q Burdette being voted out. Although it's clear where some players' heads are at, going into the Tribal Council meeting, others don't make it so obvious. This includes Rizo, who makes enough facial expressions to make it seem like he is going to blow the whole thing up.

Who did Rizo vote for in 'Survivor 50's episode last night?

It doesn't take a unanimous vote to vote someone off the island on Survivor. However, in last night's episode, host Jeff Probst reveals that the vote to get Q out is, in fact, nearly unanimous. It is revealed that Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick doesn't vote out Q, but everyone else does. This means Rizo votes for Q along with almost everyone else.

During the Tribal Council meeting, Mike White tells Stephanie that he plans to vote her out, and he makes sure Q hears this. Because Stephenie is a little confused about the overall plan, she ends up casting a vote to send someone else off the island. In the end, though, it's Q who goes home, and Rizo is partly to blame for that because of his likely vote for Q.

Rizo spoke about his role in 'Survivor 50' and being a possible villain.

Not many of the Season 50 icons know about Rizo's reputation, and, in some ways, he's here to prove himself. He doesn't flip the vote or do anything wild when the majority makes a plan to vote out Q, but he does hold some of his cards to his chest, possibly in an effort to show how cunning and strategic he can be in the game.

Survivor 50 was filmed just weeks after Survivor 49 ended. Because of that, and because Rizo's debut season was in fact Season 49, to most of the memorable Season 50 cast members, Rizo is unfamiliar. For all intents and purposes, as far as they're concerned, he's a newbie to the game. Ahead of the season, though, Rizo told Entertainment Weekly that he liked going into the game a second time around with a bit of anonymity.

"I think honestly, in a weird way, I'd actually prefer this," he told the outlet. "I'd prefer doing Survivor back-to-back with nobody seeing me play. I can't imagine how Kyle and Kamilla feel coming out here after everybody just watched them play, and without giving anything away, I feel like if people watched me play, they wouldn't want to play with me now."