Stephenie LaGrossa and Eliza Orlins's Feud Explodes Ahead of 'Survivor 50' What started as a Patreon post quickly spiraled into a public feud that shook the entire fandom.

The Survivor fandom is in full tribal council mode again. The beef between franchise vet Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick and two-time alum Eliza Orlins is hotter than ever.

The drama is unfolding just as CBS prepares to air Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans. Eliza called Stephenie out. Stephenie fired back. Then accusations of antisemitism surfaced, followed by an apology.

What caused the feud between Stephenie and Eliza?

Stephenie and Eliza never competed in the same season, but their conflict kicked off after Stephenie got announced for Survivor 50. According to Entertainment Weekly, Eliza published a May 30 Patreon post titled “The Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick Files: MAGA, Misinformation, and Deleted Receipts.” In it, she criticized Stephenie’s political views and accused her of deleting social media content before filming began.

In that post, Eliza described Stephenie as “a full-blown Trump supporter who’s spent years promoting far-right talking points, mocking public health officials, and engaging with xenophobic, anti-immigrant rhetoric.” She also argued fans should know “who they’re rooting for.”

Months later, the situation escalated publicly. In August 2025, Stephenie posted an Instagram video aimed directly at Eliza. The video later disappeared, but clips circulated online. In the rant, Stephenie told Eliza not to come at her “when you’re f--king Jewish."

Eliza responded quickly. She condemned the remarks and said she was not shocked by them. “I didn’t know she was anti-Semitic — but again, given her history and the fascistic president she supports, it’s not surprising,” Eliza told the Daily Mail.

Stephenie apologized after receiving backlash.

After facing backlash, Stephenie issued a statement to the Daily Mail. She apologized for her comments and said she misspoke. “During a conversation in which I was calling out someone for what I perceived as a lack of support for the Jewish community, I misspoke in a way that was abrupt, poorly worded, and offensive,” Stephenie said.

She also claimed she made the video after “drinking wine,” and said she meant to criticize what she perceived as a lack of support for the Jewish community. She added, “What I meant to express was frustration that someone who is Jewish was not standing up for their own community in a moment that called for unity and support.”