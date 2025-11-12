'Survivor' Vets From Season 49 Are Back for Season 50 to Outwit, Outlast, and Outplay Each Other 'White Lotus' creator Mike White is also among the returning players for Season 50. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 12 2025, 2:27 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Shows like Survivor and Big Brother have fan bases that thrive on the possibility of seeing beloved cast members return for another shot at the prize money. Most even welcome past winners who have walked away with the cash, if it means they get to see their faves compete again. So, who from Survivor 49 is on Survivor 50 as a returning player?

Some fans might have expected an all-star cast to commemorate the 50th season of the CBS reality competition show, and apparently, that was not too big of an ask. The cast is made up of returning players from past seasons of the series, including White Lotus creator Mike White from Season 37. Luckily, according to Deadline, there are also some Season 49 players back for Season 50. They might not be vets on the same level as those from way back when, but they are Survivor veterans all the same.



Who from 'Survivor 49' is on 'Survivor 50'?

Survivor 50 premieres in February 2026. Before that even happens, Season 49 has to air in its entirety. Because of that, CBS has not officially revealed who from Survivor 49 is in Survivor 50. According to Surviving Tribal, though, there are two rumored Season 49 cast members that many believe are going to be in the monumental 50th season too.

Rizo Velovic and Savannah Louie, who are both newbies to the franchise as of Season 49, are rumored to be the two players who get to remain in Fiji for Season 50 of the reality show. They are in good company with other returning veterans, like Cirie Fields and Colby Donaldson. Unlike some other cast members in the all-stars season, Savannah and Rizo do not have multiple seasons in their respective Survivor resumes, but they were picked for a reason.



Per Surviving Tribal, one of the Season 49 cast members who is in Season 50 also made it far in Survivor 49. There is no word yet on whether Savannah or Rizo wins their first season, though. In October 2025, at the Austin Film Festival, Survivor host Jeff Probst revealed that he told the Season 49 cast during filming that if anyone made "a big enough mark," they would potentially be cast in Season 50. Apparently, Savannah and Rizo might have done just that.

Some 'Survivor' fans wondered if there would be a larger Season 50 prize.

For most seasons of Survivor, the grand prize has been $1 million. There was Winners at War for Season 40, in which the prize jumped to $2 million. For the most part, though, $1 million has always been the prize for Survivor. With Season 50 being so monumental, some fans believe the prize should reflect that.

survivor 49 really is just an ad for survivor 50 😭 #Survivor49 pic.twitter.com/Daa5aAf9ZB — david 🌿 (@_cutthroatking) October 2, 2025