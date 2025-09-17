The People Who Died in ‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ Set the Tone for the Show — Inside the Netflix Series Premiering on Netflix in December 2023, ‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ is a TV adaptation of the 2014 novel. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 17 2025, 9:17 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

As one of the most popular streaming services, Netflix has millions of subscribers based on its content that fans can’t seem to get enough of. One such show is the teen drama series, My Life With the Walter Boys, which is the love triangle that YA audiences love. In case you’re new to the show and want a bit of an update, let’s unravel who died during the show’s first season.

Premiering on Netflix in December 2023, My Life With the Walter Boys is a TV adaptation of the 2014 novel by Ali Novak, which had an original home on Wattpad.

Who died in ‘My Life With the Walter Boys'?

The series centers on Jackie Howard, who moves in with the Walter family after her parents and her older sister all die in a car accident. Jackie’s mother was best friends with Katherine Walter, who offered to take Jackie in following the tragic deaths of her family — resulting in Jackie leaving the big city of New York for the slower-paced rural life of Colorado.

The Walters are a huge family, consisting of nine sons and one daughter, a big change for Jackie who only had one sibling. Before you know it, Jackie finds herself in the middle of a complicated love triangle with two of the Walter brothers, Alex and Cole.

After the show was renewed for a second season, the team behind ‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ shared their thoughts.

“It’s been incredible. Phenomenal, actually. I think the audience response has just been so overwhelming and enthusiastic and positive. We couldn’t have hoped for better audience reaction really,” showrunner Melanie Halsa told Deadline in 2023.

“I was always thinking that could be a long-running, returning series,” she said at the time. “That’s one of the reasons I love the book so much … as well as that core love triangle that we saw, which is so rich and fantastic and wonderful, we’ve also got a town full and school full of fantastic ensemble characters that I think have incredibly rich storytelling opportunities.”

“When you’re making a television series that you want to be returning, you have to make changes from a novel. I wanted to surprise the audience,” Melanie said of changing certain elements of the book.

“I wanted to leave it open ended what Jackie was going to do and what boy she was gonna end up with,” Halsall said. “I’ve often said that maybe Jackie won’t end up with a boy but she’ll end up on her own. Maybe that’s still the case. It was a deliberate decision to make that change.”

