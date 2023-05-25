Home > Television > Yellowjackets Source: Showtime The Wilderness Has Chosen — Our Theories to Who Dies in 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 (SPOILERS) 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 has been full of twists and turns, but who dies in the second season? Here's which characters are in peril. By Anna Garrison May 25 2023, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Showtime's Yellowjackets. Season 1 of Yellowjackets shocked fans with the deaths of Jackie Taylor (Ella Purnell) and Adult Travis Martinez (Andres Soto), but Season 2 has since upped the ante with the deaths of a few more characters. Some fans believe more characters will die before the season ends, especially after Season 2, Episode 8, where the girls in the 1996 timeline officially start hunting one another for food.

So, who dies in Yellowjackets Season 2? With Shauna's literal smoking gun laying around, it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt. Let's review the material and see which characters the wilderness might choose.

Source: Showtime

Who dies in 'Yellowjackets' Season 2? Here's a breakdown of the season.

During Episode 2, the girls in the wilderness timeline began to spiral after consuming Jackie's body. Things further escalated with Shauna's pregnancy and Javi's return from the wilderness. Several characters have had near-miss experiences with death throughout the season, including Teen Lottie, Teen Shauna, and Teen Nat.

Crystal/Kristen.

Source: Showtime

Misty's first (and only?) true friend in the cabin, this duo started annoying one another and ended with poor Kristen falling off a cliff. As the pair grew close enough for "Crystal" to reveal that she had been called by the wrong name the whole time, Misty felt comfortable enough to reveal her truest secret: that she had disabled the black box transmitter from the airplane, potentially preventing them from being found.

When Kristen understandably gets upset with Misty for stranding them all in the wilderness, she slips and falls over the cliff's edge. Even more upsetting, Misty urges the other girls to help her "find" Kristen, when she knew that Kristen's body was at the bottom of the ravine all along — or is it? Misty tried to dig through the snow to find her again, but unfortunately, her body seems to be missing.

Javi.

Source: Showtime

After mysteriously returning from the wildness and refusing to talk to anyone, fans always felt uneasy about Javi's fate. Seeing him back with his brother, Travis, was heartwarming, but that happiness didn't last long. In a genuinely tear-jerking moment, Javi speaks up and attempts to save Natalie from being hunted by the rest of the group, only to fall through the lake's ice. He drowns and effectively takes Nat's place as the sacrifice, leaving many fans devastated.

Fans theorize that more characters could die in the finale.

As fans anticipate the Season 2 finale, there's multiple characters that they speculate are on the chopping block (metaphorical or literal). The cliffhanger in the 2021 timeline at the end of Episode 8 leaves Lottie, Nat, Van, Tai, Shauna and Misty with a choice to make: to literally drink poison.

Source: Showtime

Who are the characters most heavily theorized to die? Currently, the list reads: Natalie

Jeff

Lottie

Lisa

Either or both of the police officers involved in the Adam Martin murder investigation.

Fans think Natalie will die as a "redemption" for what happened in the wilderness, potentially saving Lisa to make up for her inability to save Javi. Others speculate Lottie will die because she recently drew (or hallucinated?) the Queen of Hearts card going through her commune members' affirmations.