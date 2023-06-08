Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Never Have I Ever Devi Ends up with [SPOILER] at the End of 'Never Have I Ever' (EXCLUSIVE) Who does Devi end up with in ‘Never Have I Ever’? Season 4 of Netflix’s teen rom-com series is finally here, and so is Devi’s series finale. By Jamie Lerner Jun. 8 2023, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Never Have I Ever series finale. While every season of the Mindy Kaling-produced Netflix series, Never Have I Ever, has new layers of chaos, its fourth and final season is here. This means we see how Devi has transformed from the nerd paralyzed after her father’s sudden and tragic death into a confident and young woman ready to take on the world. And we get to see who she ends up with.

Article continues below advertisement

Devi’s love life has been a bit of a mess throughout Never Have I Ever. She had what seemed like an unrequited crush on the school golden boy, Paxton, but once they started hooking up, she realized she also had feelings for her longtime “nemesis,” Ben. In Season 3, she dates Des for a bit, and in Season 4, she dates Ethan. But who does she end up with in the end? We spoke with Lee Rodriguez, who plays Fabiola, about how the series ends.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Devi ends up with Ben at the end of ‘Never Have I Ever.’

Sure, Devi could have picked herself, but sometimes, the leading lady does end up with a guy! And honestly, we’re shipping it. In Season 4, Devi comes to terms with her feelings for Ben, who is unfortunately tied up with Margot through most of the season. While Devi sidebars with bad boy Ethan (Michael Cimino) for a hot second, she easily realizes that Ben is her true match.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

It’s a classic story of nemeses-turned-lovers. They were school rivals throughout their whole lives, competing for the best grades, debate team wins, and other college resume-building awards. In a way, that also makes them equals. So it makes sense that by the end of Season 4, they decide they want to be together.

i havent been following never have i ever that much but devi BETTER end up with ben he’s obviously the better choice that or she’s just a single queen but i’m anti paxton pic.twitter.com/vmr2DiKXP8 — maggie ❣️ (@moggieandcheese) June 7, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Knowing Devi, ending up with Ben now doesn’t necessarily mean that she’ll end up with him forever, but it’s nice to see the two of them happy and stable, if only for a moment. By the series finale, Devi learns to let go of her obsession with her love interests. But when Ben flies back across the country to tell Devi how he really feels, he asks her to “be together for real.”

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Although they’ll be at different colleges — Devi at Princeton and Ben at Columbia — they’re only a quick train ride away. And in the series’ final moments, Devi and Ben snuggle on Devi’s dorm room bed, showing how a mid-distance college relationship can not just work but also provide a needed sense of comfort.