‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10 Ends With Multiple Couples Ready to Continue Their Journeys

Not only does Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise feature a new location and Golden Bachelor singles for the first time, but there's also prize money involved for those who make it to the end. But at the end of the day, the point of The Bachelor spinoff remains the same. Everyone wants another chance at love, and for many, that means marriage. So, who gets engaged in Bachelor in Paradise Season 10?

Although there is some cash to sweeten the pot, no one in the cast really needs cajoling when it comes to partnering up and getting to the end. That's why most of the singles are here, after all. Sure, there are some influencers who prefer the exposure above all else. But, by the end of the season, there are some legitimate couples that leave Paradise ready for their next journeys together.

Who gets engaged on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10?

In the finale, viewers see just one couple get engaged, although another leaves Costa Rica together without a ring. Jess Edwards from Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor and Spencer Conley from Jenn Tran's Bachelorette season end up engaged. Like the other pairs in Season 10, Jess and Spencer go through challenges and exercises to prove their feelings for each other. They even leave with some money.

Spencer and Jess each choose love instead of money in the end. Because of that, host Jesse Palmer gives them a random amount of money to leave Paradise with. They get $190,000. Maybe it isn't the full $500,000 some of the cast had hoped for at the start of the season, but it's not a bad nest egg for the engaged couple.

Andrew Spencer from Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette and Alexe Godin from Grant Ellis's Bachelor season also end Bachelor in Paradise together, though not engaged. After they choose their envelope, they are awarded $125,000 to share. Unlike other shows in the franchise, where an engagement is necessary to hold onto the prize (a ring), neither couple is obligated to stay together after filming. But, since they all individually chose love over money, you have to assume that they all had pure intentions when they left Costa Rica.

'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 features prize money for the first time.

At the start of Season 10, the singles are informed that there is much more on the line in Season 10 than just finding a mate ahead of each elimination. Though to be fair, that's pretty important too. Jesse reveals that couples who make it to the end of the season and prove themselves will each have a chance to win a portion of $500,000.

