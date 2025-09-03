Reality Steve Spills If Dale and Kat From 'Bachelor in Paradise' Are Still Together They didn’t get engaged and actually finished as third-runner-ups. By Trisha Faulkner Published Sept. 3 2025, 10:42 a.m. ET Source: Disney

If you’ve been keeping up with Bachelor in Paradise Season 10, you already know how much drama and romance has unfolded on that beach. Every week feels like a rollercoaster — one moment you’re convinced a couple is endgame, and the next you’re holding your breath, wondering if they’ll even make it to the next rose ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement

Out of all the pairings this season, Kat Izzo and Dale Moss might be the ones fans are the most curious about. So, are Dale and Kat still together from Bachelor in Paradise after everything we saw play out? Turns out, Reality Steve gave fans the answers they were looking for via Instagram following the Season 10 Finale.

Source: Disney

Article continues below advertisement

Are Dale and Kat still together from ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

When Dale showed up on the beach, sparks with Kat were almost immediate. Despite Kat’s promise not to rush into another engagement after her Season 9 split with John Henry Spurlock, her chemistry with Dale was obvious from day one. Even when Alli Jo Hinkes entered later with her sights set on Dale, he kept handing Kat his roses.

Things weren’t all smooth sailing, though. During the finale, Sean returned and threw out some heavy accusations — claiming Kat came on the show with a boyfriend and used the show for clout. Reality Steve admitted via Instagram that he couldn’t confirm what was true, but what he did make clear was that Kat and Dale were still together after filming wrapped. So, he speculated they must’ve worked out the issues Sean brought up.

Article continues below advertisement

Even with the drama, Kat and Dale left Paradise together. They didn’t get engaged and actually finished as third-runner-ups, but Decider reported that the finale update showed them “exploring the U.S. together” and planning to move closer to build a future. That’s a pretty encouraging sign for a couple that’s been under the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement

While Dale has kept things relatively low-key on his socials, Kat hasn’t been shy about sharing Paradise photos and videos of the two of them. Honestly, that’s usually a good indicator in Bachelor Nation — if someone’s consistently posting the relationship, they’re likely still invested. This is especially true if the posts continued after Season 10 concluded.

Reality Steve and other outlets confirm Dale and Kat’s status after Season 10 Finale.

Here’s where things get interesting: Reality Steve, the finale itself, and even major outlets like Entertainment Weekly are all on the same page. All four final couples — including Kat and Dale — are still together and actively working on their relationships. Kat and Dale reportedly did some traveling together after filming wrapped up, with plans to move closer to each other.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Disney