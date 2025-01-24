Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack Are All About Co-Parenting — But Who Has Custody? Heather, Tarek's wife, once told 'E! News' that she embraces her role as a "bonus mom." By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 24 2025, 4:15 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@hristinahaack;@therealtarekelmoussa

The OGs of home renovation shows, Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa, have come a long way since their very public divorce. After separating in 2016 and finalizing their split in 2018, the former couple has successfully co-parented their two children while keeping things civil.

While it was probably a little rocky at first, Christina, Tarek, and his now-wife, Heather Rae Young, are clearly in a good place these days. Christina and Heather have even teamed up for online skits, and all three are set to star in HGTV's The Flip Off, premiering Jan. 29, 2025. With such a unique dynamic — and Christina also sharing a son, Hudson Anstead, with her ex Ant Anstead — fans can’t help but wonder: Who has custody of the kids Christina shares with Tarek? Here’s the scoop.

Who has custody of Tarek and Christina's kids?

Tarek and Christina appear to share joint physical and legal custody of their two kids, Taylor and Brayden. Taylor, born in 2010 before Flip or Flop made its television debut, and Brayden, welcomed in 2015, are equally cared for by both parents.

Heather, Tarek's wife, once told E! News that she embraces her role as a "bonus mom," saying, "I already feel like I have two kids. I'm raising Tarek's babies, and we have them 50 percent of the time. I am such a good bonus mommy. I adore those kids. I raise them like they're mine."

Based on Heather's comments, it seems Tarek and Christina split their time with their kids equally. This arrangement mirrors the custody agreement Christina eventually reached with her ex Ant after he initially sought full custody of their son, Hudson.

Tarek and Christina have always been big on making co-parenting work.

When Tarek and Christina officially filed for divorce in 2017, a source told People, "The children are their No. 1 priority and maintaining normalcy for them. They will do anything for their children." Just as they managed to continue filming Flip or Flop together until its final season in 2022, they’ve shown the same commitment to co-parenting their kids.

The two have joined forces — along with Tarek’s wife, Heather — to star in the home renovation competition series The Flip Off, proving they can make any situation work. The series pits Team Haack against Team El Moussa to see who can buy, flip, and profit the most from a property. Interestingly, the show was filmed while Christina was still married to Josh Hall, though the pair have since split.

But putting work aside, both Christina and Tarek frequently share glimpses of their time with their kids on social media. Although Tarek and Christina have moved on and welcomed children from other relationships, they’ve managed to make the blended family dynamic work.