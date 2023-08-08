Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok 'Planet of the Bass' Singer Ms. Biljana Electronica Has Been Identified — Who Is She? Parody song "Planet of the Bass" credits Ms. Biljana Electronica and DJ Crazy Times on vocals. Who are these performers IRL? Here's what we know. By Kelly Corbett Aug. 8 2023, Published 1:56 p.m. ET Source: TIKTOK / @KYLEGORDONISGREAT; INSTAGRAM / @CHRISSIPOLAND The woman who appears in the now-viral TikTok ‘Every European Dance Song in the 1990s’ is actually lip-syncing. Meet the real vocalist on the track!

Sometimes parody songs are just so well done that people start fangirling. That’s the case with the song “Planet of the Bass,” which was first heard in a now-viral July 2023 TikTok video titled “Every European Dance Song in the 1990s." This satirical bit wonderfully pokes fun at the Eurodance craze, which is a subgenre of electronic dance music that originated in Europe during the 1980s. Think: Haddaway's "What Is Love," Aqua's "Barbie Girl," and Snap!'s "Rhythm is a Dancer."

Given that many Eurodance songs were written English by non-English speakers, they often contained vague lyrics with grammatical errors that were overpowered by lively tempos and infectious melodies. "Planet of the Bass," nods to this with lines like “All of the dream/How does it mean” and “When the rhythm is glad, there is nothing to be sad," accompanied by a snappy beat. DJ Crazy Times and Ms. Biljana Electronica are named as the artists on the audio.

Source: Youtube Danish band Aqua's 1997 debut studio album 'Aquarium' (left), and Snap!'s 1992 artwork for single 'Rhythm Is a Dancer' (right)

DJ Crazy Times is no other than Kyle Gordon, a Brooklyn-based comedian, who posted the original video on his TikTok account (@kylegordonisgreat). He is also credited with writing the parody tune. But who is his musical counterpart, Ms. Biljana Electronica? Spoiler alert: She doesn't appear in any of the TikTok videos Kyle made featuring the song.

Who is Ms. Biljana Electronica?

Ms. Biljana Electronica has been identified as singer-songwriter Chrissi Poland. Chrissi, a graduate of the Berklee College of Music, has released four solo albums as well as a collection of singles. She is known for her vast vocal range as she dabbles between soul, blues, jazz, and pop.

Per her website, Chrissi's music has appeared on HBO, NBC, Bravo, and Netflix programming. She has also toured with and opened for a handful of artists including Blood, Sweat & Tears, Marc Cohn, Suzanne Vega, and Michael Bolton.

Kyle aka DJ Crazy Times told The New York Times that after writing "Planet of the Bass," he tapped The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon writer Brooks Allison, and producer Jamie Siegel, to help him give it a facelift. They connected him with Chrissi for the vocals and they seemingly hit it off.

Kyle Gordon brings "Planet of the Bass" to TikTok with content creators Audrey Trullinger, Mara Olney, and Sabrina Brier

Given that "Planet of the Bass" is a parody song, Kyle teamed up with some funny ladies to film mock music videos of it for TikTok. All of these women purposely lip-synced, but hilariously portrayed the role of a made-up Eurodance pop queen, Ms. Biljana Electronica. Kyle filmed three separate TikToks for the song. He played DJ Crazy Times in all of the videos but picked a different woman to be in the spotlight each time.

The first "Planet of the Bass" TikTok, which has garnered over seven million views, was filmed inside the World Trade Center’s Oculus. Actress and content creator Audrey Trullinger appeared as Ms. Biljana Electronica. In the second video, which Kyle said was filmed in Croatia, content creator Mara Olney portrayed Ms. Biljana Electronica.

