Who Is Capricorn Clark? Learn About Diddy's Former Assistant and Her Testimony at His Trial By Niko Mann Published May 27 2025, 2:10 p.m. ET

Fans are wondering who Capricorn Clark is following her shocking testimony at Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial on May 27. While on the stand at Diddy's trial in New York City, she said she was once "kidnapped" by the Bad Boy Records founder and his staff.

According to Page Six, Capricorn worked for Diddy between 2004 and 2012. Prior to working with Diddy, Capricorn worked at Death Row Records for Suge Knight. Suge is infamous for his beef with Diddy over their late artists —Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G. Capricorn testified that Diddy threatened to kill her, and now, fans want to know: Who is Capricorn Clark?

Source: Mega

Who is Capricorn Clark, and how is she connected to Diddy?

Capricorn Clark is a former assistant of Diddy's who testified at his sex trafficking trial. She testified that Diddy threatened to kill her if anything happened after he learned that she used to work for Suge Knight. “He told me that he didn’t know that I had anything to do with Suge Knight, and that if anything happened, he would have to kill me,” she testified. “I felt like there was some gravitas that he had some issues with Suge," she added.

Capricorn also claimed that she was "kidnapped" and subjected to several lie detector tests after some jewelry went missing. “He said if you fail this test, they’re going to throw you in the East River," she testified, adding that she obliged because she wanted to prove her innocence. “I didn’t like the threats. I just wanted to get through it.”

When the tests came back inconclusive, Capricorn said she continued to work for Diddy out of fear that if she did not, he would think she was guilty of stealing the jewelry.

Diddy's ex-assistant Capricorn Clark just testified that Combs forced her to take FIVE DAYS of lie detector tests after his jewelry went missing.



She said she was told "if you fail this test, they’re going to throw you in the East River."



Updates: https://t.co/FRranVoxbM — Ben Kochman (@benkochman) May 27, 2025

Capricorn Clark testified that she once told Cassie Ventura’s mom to call the police.

According to The Washington Post, Capricorn once told the mother of Diddy's longtime girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, to call the police following an incident back in 2011. The former assistant said that after the music mogul learned about Cassie's relationship with Kid Cudi, Diddy brutally kicked her as she lay on the ground.

Capricorn also testified that Diddy was "furious" after learning about the relationship and came banging on her door with a gun. She said Diddy asked her, “Why didn’t you tell me? Get dressed, we’re going to kill him.” The former assistant said, “I’d never seen anything like this before. The way he was acting, I just felt like anything could happen.” Kid Cudi testified last week that Diddy broke into his Los Angeles home and allegedly bombed his car with a Molotov cocktail.

Photo of Cassie and Capricorn Clark in 2008 #DiddyTrial pic.twitter.com/HluDwsPb7E — Put Up Prince$$ (@SunnyBanks_) May 27, 2025