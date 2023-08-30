Home > Viral News > Influencers Who Is Charleston White? The Podcaster Went Viral After Bizarre Lap-Dancing Video All about podcast host Charleston White — including why his name began trending with Brittany Renner's following an awkward lap-dance video. By Joseph Allen Aug. 30 2023, Published 2:44 p.m. ET Source: Twitter/@nojumper

YouTuber, podcaster, and influencer Charleston White has courted a fairly controversial persona online. The Texas native even made headlines twice in August 2023 alone — thanks to a boxing match and a viral lap-dance video. So, who exactly is Charleston, and what happened that got his name in the headlines?

Who Is Charleston White?

After a turbulent youth, in which he was accused of and acquitted for murder, and also spent time in a juvenile penitentiary, Charleston White apparently moved into the world of comedy and other adjacent activities, which is what he does now.

The influencer, who lives in Texas, also started a philanthropic organization designed to educate disadvantaged youth about how to move away from a life of crime. Charleston has courted controversy on occasion, perhaps most notably in August 2023 during a weigh-in for an influencer boxing match (what exciting times we live in) where he seemingly pepper-sprayed his opponent.

In a video post following the faceoff, Charleston indicated that he had other tools at his disposal that he could have used during the fight as well. "I could've tased you... I came for the weigh-in, I didn't come to be pushed around," he said. "Get your s--t together, boy. We going to box, or we going to fight? Because if we are going to fight, I've got a bunch of s--t."

Charleston White made headlines again thanks to a lap dance from Brittany Renner, who was a guest on his podcast.

Among those who have followed her closely, Brittany Renner is a fairly controversial figure. Some people even accused her of "trapping" Charlotte Hornet player PJ Washington into having a child with her, and she's continued to court controversy in the years since. And in August 2023, Brittany made headlines for giving Charleston a lap dance.

In a clip from the podcast that's been circulating online, you can see Brittany get up from her seat, an act which seemed to take Charleston by surprise. Once she was standing, Brittany got on top of Charleston and began to give him a lap dance. Charleston may have been surprised, but that didn't necessarily mean he was going to object. In fact, he seemed to be enjoying the whole thing quite a bit.

Once Brittany was done with her lap dance, she then started pouring water over both Charleston and herself, and a producer had to step in to stop her because she was at risk of damaging the podcasting equipment. The whole incident was deeply bizarre and also pretty funny, which is why it became a viral moment online.