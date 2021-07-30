Cole Bennett and Sommer Ray Have Made Their Relationship Instagram Official

Cole Bennett and Sommer Ray Have Made Their Relationship Instagram OfficialBy Joseph Allen
Jul. 30 2021, Published 9:55 a.m. ET
At just 25 years old, videographer and entrepreneur Cole Bennett has already made a name for himself in the world of music videos. Cole founded Lyrical Lemonade, his multimedia company when he was still in high school in 2013, and since then, he has worked with mainstream hip hop figures like Eminem and Kanye West. Even as he's achieved professional success, though, many want to know more about the state of Cole's love life.
Who is Cole Bennett dating?
Just recently, Cole has announced quite publicly that he is dating influencer and model Sommer Ray. In one of his most recent Instagram stories, Cole posted a picture of photos from a photo booth of himself with Sommer. The two look extremely cozy in the photos, and they're even kissing in the final image. The story was removed because it surpassed the 24-hour mark, but it's not the only hint that these two are an item.
In what appeared to be a reciprocal post on her Instagram story, Sommer seemed to confirm the relationship, posting a photo of him holding two rather massive corn dogs at what appears to be a theme park. It seems that Cole and Sommer agreed that it was time to take their relationship public, and these posts on Instagram were their way of doing it.
Sommer is coming off of some turbulent relationships.
There were no hints that Sommer and Cole were dating prior to these Instagram posts, and that may have been for good reason. Somewhat famously, Sommer's past relationships haven't always ended well, so she may have wanted to make sure Cole was a good match before taking their relationship public.
Before Cole and Sommer were linked, Sommer dated Machine Gun Kelly for a time, although the rapper ultimately left her and seems to have found happiness with Megan Fox. Sommer has also had an on-and-off relationship with TikTok star Tyler Holder. Those relationships both ended badly, with Sommer suspecting that both men had cheated on her before things ended. Now that she's dating Cole, though, it's clear that Sommer is ready to love again.
Fans were happy for both Sommer and Cole.
The fan reaction to Sommer and Cole's announcement was almost universally positive, with fans calling Cole the "goat" and speculating over how long they've been together. Technically speaking, Cole and Sommer haven't officially confirmed their relationship, but it sure seems like they've been spending a lot of pretty intimate time together.
Given that they're now out in public, it's possible that Cole and Sommer will play much more prominent roles on one another's social media moving forward. Sommer currently has roughly 26 million followers on Instagram, and while Cole only has a touch under 3 million, both are popular follows on the platform.
It's also possible that Sommer could turn up in some of Cole's music videos moving forward if that's something they both decide they want. If the two really are dating, fans are likely to see much more public interaction between them moving forward.