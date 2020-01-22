How Omar Epps Prepared for the Role of Darnell on 'This Is Us'

"That’s about redemption and obviously he’s someone who has been through some things and has turned his life around for the better," Omar said of Darnell. "You’re playing the emotions from that angle. Everyone goes through something. Some people go through more than others but when someone is able to turn their life around and do a 180 or even a 360 in some cases, they stand on those laurels, as they should. They should be proud having come through on the other side for the better. So that’s kind of where the character was coming from.”