Entertainment
How Omar Epps Prepared for the Role of Darnell on 'This Is Us'

By

Darnell has already become a breakout character in Season 4 of This Is Us, but his role appears to be getting even bigger. Back in November, in an interview with CheatSheet, Omar Epps admitted that he'd only filmed two episodes as the character and that fans had already seen them both by then. But he was open to filming more.

Darnell is back for the Jan. 21 episode of This Is Us with an important lesson for Randall (Sterling K. Brown). NBC definitely realized that, if you have an actor like Omar Epps, he better get a lot more screen time. Read on to learn more about Omar's impressive background.