Does Disney's 'Freakier Friday' Reveal the Identity of Harper's Father? Lindsay Lohan's character, Anna, plays a single mom in the sequel. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 8 2025, 4:36 p.m. ET

More than 20 years after Freaky Friday premiered in theaters, Freakier Friday allowed audiences to return to this mysterious world in which people can switch bodies. The sequel features the return of Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in the leading roles, but the story also takes time to introduce characters viewers have never seen before.

Lohan's character, Anna, has a daughter of her own this time around. Harper (Julia Butters) is as rebellious as her mom used to be at her age. The teenager developed a thrilling passion for surfing. If Anna has a daughter, who is the father? Here's what we know the elusive parent who was missing from the sequel's marketing material.



Who is Harper's father in Freakier Friday?

Eric Davies (Manny Jacinto) is introduced as Anna's fiancé in Freakier Friday. The couple met after their daughters got into a fight at school. The meeting with the school's principal allowed them to realize that they were both single parents looking to find a new partner. The chemistry between Eric and Anna was palpable from their first meeting. A few months later, the couple was happy to announce their engagement.

Eric is introduced in Freakier Friday because Harper's father is not in the picture. The sequel only mentioned that Harper lost her father at an early age, leaving her alone with Anna and Tess. The movie doesn't even mention the name of the girl's dad, simply using his loss as a way for Harper to bond with other characters. In fact, Freakier Friday emphasizes the fact that Anna chose to be a single mother.

#FreakierFriday puts another fun spin on the generational gap & body-swapping comedy. The family dynamic expands in this hilarious sequel keeping its heart w/ Tess & Anna, while making room for some Gen Alpha chaos. Expect nods to its predecessor, fun eater eggs, and great music. pic.twitter.com/7gC74XEAif — iammichaeljlee.bsky.social (@IamMichaelJLee) August 5, 2025

Eric's daughter, Lily (Sophia Hammons), is a crucial character for the plot of Freakier Friday. When it becomes evident that it will be hard for the teenager to get along with her stepsister, the universe intervened again. The body switch in the sequel happens between Anna, Tess, Harper and Lily, leaving Eric as the only core member of the family who stays in his own body.

Manny Jacinto is the father who stepped up in 'Freakier Friday'.

The marriage between Eric and Anna might be bad news for fans of the first movie who wanted to see Lindsay's character end up with her high school boyfriend, Jake (Chad Michael Murray). Nevertheless, the sweetheart from the previous movie does make an appearance as a secondary character in Freakier Friday. Of course, Jake's presence only means trouble for the Coleman family.



Freakier Friday establishes that Eric was now supposed to be Harper's father figure. The character really impressed Anna, considering how she chose to marry him after willingly becoming a single mother throughout most of Harper's life. Manny's comedic skills from The Good Place proved very useful in his role as Anna's new husband.