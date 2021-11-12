Apparently, Tons of Taylor Swift’s Songs Were Written About One Particular Ex

It's not a secret that Taylor Swift's music is influenced by her real-life drama. Whether it's her feud with Katy Perry ("Bad Blood") or her rollercoaster of a relationship with ex Calvin Harris ("I Forgot That You Existed"), Taylor's got a laundry list of folks she just loves immortalizing through song.

However, fans of the singer have long wondered who "I Knew You Were Trouble" is written about – and there are plenty of theories around the pop anthem.