Judge Judy's Longtime Bailiff Won't Be in 'Judy Justice ' — Who Will Act as Her New One?

They say only God can judge, but Judge Judy Sheindlin begs to differ. She was at the top of Forbes' 2018 list of highest-paid TV hosts, she holds the Guinness World Record for the longest career as a TV judge, and she has a jaw-dropping reported net worth of $440 million. Her small-claims court show, appropriately named Judge Judy, spanned 25 long years and boasted over 6,200 episodes, which were all somewhat similar. Somehow, Judge Judy made the repetition seem fresh with each episode.

Whether it was about a fence barely touching a neighbor's property or a laughable Chihuahua bite, Judge Judy is notorious for not taking any nonsense in her courtroom. While she frequently called people "stupid" and "idiot" on the regular, she's one of television's most beloved. Not only did she grace our TV screens for decades, but her longtime bailiff, Petri Hawkins Byrd , had also been on the show since its 1996 premiere.

Though Judge Judy ended in July 2021, her new show, Judy Justice , is quite similar to the OG, minus Petri Hawkins Byrd, to some fans' disappointment. So, who's her new bailiff? The fresh face has some big shoes to fill.

Who is Judge Judy's new bailiff?

Meet Kevin Rasco, the bailiff on Judge Judy's new (but wildly similar) series, Judy Justice. He previously acted as Judge Judy's head of security on her long-running CBS show. The retired probation officer spent 20 years supervising and guiding California-based incarcerated juveniles, helping them shape their futures along the way. According to Amazon Studios, the Compton-born college grad also taught members of his community how to strategically and responsibly invest in real estate.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Michael Becker for IMDb TV

As many law enforcement official retirees do, Kevin went on to provide security services for private clients, many of them being celebrities. He also worked as a youth counselor and a substitute teach subsequent to his retirement. The hardworking dude just doesn't quit. When he's not overseeing Judge Judy's courtroom, Kevin spends his free time motorcycle riding, cycling, and golfing.

Article continues below advertisement

Sadly, Petri Hawkins Byrd said he wasn't asked to be a part of Judy Justice, and that he only heard about Judge Judy's new series after she announced it on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March of 2020. "My assumption is if you were going on to do something else, that you were at least going to ask me if I wanted to have the opportunity to audition for the role," he told Entertainment Weekly in October 2021.

Source: IMDb TV

Article continues below advertisement

According to Petri Hawkins Byrd, Judge Judy informed him that he was "was priced out as the new bailiff." He's keeping his head up, though. "I just know that God has something else for me," he stated.

As for Judy Justice, Kevin Rasco described the new series as "The Judge on steroids." That's something we can get behind. The show also features law clerk Sarah Rose — aka Judge Judy's granddaughter — and stenographer Whitney Kumar. In the trailer, the judge described her granddaughter as such: "Sarah is wired like I am. She's a little snarky. I like that," Judge Judy said, a surprise to no one.

Article continues below advertisement