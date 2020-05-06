Kailah's Boyfriend Outside of 'The Challenge' Is Gonna Have a Lot of Questions

Even though Kailah seems happier than ever now, well after The Challenge: Total Madness finished filming, it doesn’t mean the rest of her season goes smoothly. In a preview for the May 6 episode of The Challenge, a romantic setup in Bear’s room upsets Kailah so much that she says it makes her want to leave.

Leaving the show and a shot at $1 million over a guy probably isn't the best move, but under these circumstances, where she is forced to see and interact with the insufferable Bear every day, it's understandable. Still, let’s hope she sticks it out long enough to leave the right way or win at least part of the prize money at the end.

Watch The Challenge on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.