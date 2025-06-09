Model Katie Price Used Her Former Modeling Alter-Ego to Land a Six-Figure AI Image Deal Katie Price was a model with an alter-ego in the 90's. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 9 2025, 12:28 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@katieprice

It's no secret that the idea of AI images and videos of people's likeness is a scary thought to some. To be able to be fooled by a hyper-realistic-looking version of a celebrity means that movies and television could change in a major way. But for U.K. model Katie Price, that's a good thing, as she cashed in on an agency to use her likeness in AI videos.

For those who are a little out of the loop when it comes to former '90s models from the U.K., though, who is Katie Price? She made headlines for her plans to allow AI fantasy company OhChat to use her likeness from her early modeling days, per DailyMail. This is a first for the company, and it has caused many to wonder about the model.

Who is Katie Price?

Price made a name for herself in the '90s as a model, though at the time, she went by her alter-ego, Jordan. Her career has been all over the place, however. Although she began as a model in the entertainment industry, Price went on to appear in I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! twice. She was also in a season of Celebrity Big Brother, according to her IMDb.

Price also capitalized on being Jordan in multiple reality TV shows of her own. And, at one point, she pursued a music career. Outside of work, she is close to her family and she grew up with an idea of how to achieve her goals, which eventually included music, television, and social media stardom.

"Work ethic is built into the family," Katie told The Independent in 2012 as part of an interview about her life as an entrepreneur. "None of us are lazy. Mum taught me manners, to give a firm handshake and to treat people as you would expect to be treated yourself, which is hard to do." She also shared that, when she was a kid, she wanted to be "a pop star or a model."

Katie Price's AI trademark deal is the first of its kind.

According to The Sun, Price is the first person to land a deal where she granted a company access to use the AI version of her for videos and photos. She was given a reported six-figure deal to allow OhChat to use the '90s version of her as Jordan. Price also recorded 30 different phrases to be used with the AI likeness of her.