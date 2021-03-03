Some Fans Think Larray Might Be Single After a Few Cryptic Social Media Posts

His diss track, "Cancelled," shed some light on TikTok's top feuds with catchy lyrics, and his well-documented friendships with content creators like Dixie D'Amelio , James Charles , and Noah Beck have also gotten a lot of attention online.

Many may know YouTuber Larray (Larri Merritt) from TikTok or from his past spot in Hype House, but he's continued to stay relevant in other ways.

Who is Larray dating? Keep reading for the latest in the TikTok star's love life.

Though Larray has been candid about the details of his personal life in the past, he had fans wondering if he had gone through a breakup when he posted a video about becoming a parent with his girlfriend.

Another way in which Larray stays connected with his millions of fans is through discussing all facets of his life — from his career to his family to his dating life.

Since then, Larray and Brady have often posted content together, whether it's on Instagram, TikTok, or on YouTube.

Brady came out as bisexual in the summer of 2019, and he shared that he was dating Larray in a YouTube vlog by October of that year.

Larray has been dating model Brady Potter since April of 2019, though they confirmed the relationship months later.

While many of his TikTok besties have gone through several public romances and breakups, Larray has been in a relationship for quite some time.

Did Larray break up with Brady?

While Brady and Larray have been a more under-the-radar (by TikTok standards) item for a long time, the two have been fueling breakup rumors with their respective social media accounts. On March 2, Brady shared two photos on Instagram. In one of them, he flashed his middle finger, and he captioned them, "I forgot to forgive you."

Source: Instagram

When one fan asked if Brady was OK, he responded that he was "kinda a mess." "I'm good, kinda a mess, but that's life," Brady responded. "Hope you're doing well too." Some followers assumed that the caption was a dig at Larray, but others thought it was a general statement about himself.

For his part, Larray has also hinted at a bit of drama in the relationship. The TikToker also kept referring to fellow YouTuber Nailea Devora as his girlfriend on both his channel and his Instagram feed. "Who wanna come to the wedding?" he wrote in the caption of a photo of him and Nailea, which was posted on March 2 (the same day as Brady's own cryptic post).

However, this narrative was a pretend scenario for his video. (Larray is openly gay). Nailea confirmed that the two were simply good friends in the comments section of Larray's wedding post. "Bestie vibes only bestie vibes only," she wrote. While their recent posts and captions may indicate trouble in paradise, there are multiple signs that Larray and Brady are still going strong.