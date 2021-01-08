Who Are Larray's Parents? Details on His Family Life

If you’re familiar with the ins and outs of the Hype House , a TikTok collective of some of the most popular creators on the app, then you’re most likely familiar with Larray aka Larri Merritt.

Larray joined the house a bit after its creation and has flown under the radar, but he is actually one of the more popular members of the Hype House due to his followings on other social platforms outside of TikTok, including YouTube. Before its demise, he was also popular on Vine with more than 100,000 followers. While he is pretty open and honest about his life to his fans, there are some questions in regard to his family situation — including his siblings and parents.

Many of his friends, including Avani Gregg and Tana Mongeau , responded with heart emojis to show their support for Larray. Sympathies from fans also flooded the comments section. One fan wrote, “he cares about you so much he’s looking down at you, I promise bae.” Another commented, “Love you forever and always Larry.”

On Father’s Day 2020, Larray posted an Instagram photo which seemed to be of him and his father. In a series of older photos from when Larray was a young child, he showcased his love for his father and dedicated the post to him. He wrote “happy fathers day dad. i miss u.” In response to the touching photo, many of Larray's fans and friends assumed that his father had passed away. Larray didn't offer any additional details, though.

It's possible that Larray's father may have spent time in prison.

In December of 2020, Larray shared a tweet saying that his dad had been released from jail, along with a screenshot that appeared to show a text exchange between the two of them. Assuming the image is real, that obviously indicates that Larray's father is still living and the Instagram post from Father's Day may have simply been referencing the fact that he was away.

good news: my dad just got released from jail. :)



bad news: i got some explaining to do pic.twitter.com/pQUwaFUSIy — larri (@larrayxo) December 22, 2020

It's hard to say for sure, though, because some of Larray's past tweets hint at some tension between him and his father and make allusions to the two of them possibly not having a stellar relationship. That being said, it is entirely possible that these tweets from Larray are all in jest.

my dad thanos



🤝

vanished — larri (@larrayxo) June 10, 2019

In February 2018, Larray tweeted, “one direction and my dad have so much in common.. they both left and said they were coming right back!” In another thread, he recalled “trying to come out” to his dad and joked about how it went completely over his head.

throwback to my attempt trying to come out to my dad! IM CRYING — larri (@larrayxo) April 7, 2016

In an interview with AwesomenessTV, Larray answered some of the top searches about him, including a question about how many siblings he had. After some thought (and counting), Larray revealed he has 13 siblings. “Fun fact. I have 13 siblings, and I’m not even joking. My dad...My dad’s um...He’s ‘been around the block’ is the best way I can say that.”