Who Is Left on 'Survivor' Season 47? Details on the Final Four and Part Two Finale Air Date By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 12 2024, 10:43 a.m. ET

Season 47 of Survivor has been a rollercoaster, with wild moments that will go down in the show's history. From Andy Rueda's meltdown to his orchestration of Operation; Italy, there’s been no shortage of emotion and excitement (and not just with Andy, either).

As the season nears its end, with the finale part one airing on Dec. 11 and part two coming on Dec. 18, you’re probably wondering who’s still in the game. In the finale part one, viewers watched the contestant count drop from six to four. So, who is left on Survivor Season 47?

Who is left on Season 47 of 'Survivor'?

Source: CBS

The final four remaining on Survivor Season 47 are Sue Smey, Teeny Chirichillo, Sam Pahlen, and Rachel LaMont. In Season 47, Episode 13 — part one of the two-part season finale titled "Bob and Weave" — viewers watched Teeny, Andy, Rachel, Sue, Sam, and Genevieve step up to the competition, each with a few tricks up their sleeves in an effort to increase their chances of walking away with the $1 million prize.

With limited time left in the competition, the stakes were high. The show delivered its A-game, offering contestants two Immunity Challenges and two Tribal Councils. Genevieve took home the win in the first Immunity Challenge, also claiming the food reward and choosing Sue and Teeny to join her for a feast.

In the second Immunity Challenge, Rachel dominated the obstacle involving balancing balls and springboards. Though the task was tough, Rachel secured her third Individual Immunity of the season.

By the end of the challenges, corporate lawyer Genevieve, 33, and AI research assistant Andy, 31, were sent to the jury. Now, Sue, Teeny, Sam, and Rachel will have to duke it out in part two of the Season 47 finale.

When does 'Survivor' Season 47 finale air?

For the first time in Survivor history, the season finale will air as two two-hour episodes instead of one three-hour one. However, this actually works out in viewers' favor, as they gain an extra hour. The Season 47 finale is split across two episodes, each two hours long. So, while the finale episode, Episode 14, will be just two hours, part one of the finale is also two hours, giving you an extra hour of competition.

Source: CBS

The show's host and showrunner, Jeff Probst, recently opened up on his On Fire podcast to explain the reasoning behind splitting the season finale into two episodes. "Well, it really started with CBS asking us months before we shot if it would be possible for Season 47 to do 14 episodes instead of 13," Jeff began.

He added, "They had some things they wanted to try in their schedule, and part of that working out would depend on whether or not we could do 14 episodes. So, Matt [Van Wagenen] and I sat down and broke the finale down into parts and examined if and how we could pull it off."