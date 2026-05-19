'Sullivan's Crossing' Viewers Want To Know Who Liam Is and if He Plans To Stick Around Liam is part of a major Season 3 twist involving Maggie. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 19 2026, 10:37 a.m. ET Source: CW

There's nothing quite like a surprise character you never thought you would see popping up to bring a whopper of a twist for a season finale. That's what happens in the Season 3 finale of Sullivan's Crossing when Liam arrives to stir things up. And now, fans of the CW drama want to know who Liam is and how long he plans to stick around.

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Until this point, Maggie and Cal have been able to slowly build to what viewers expect to be a lasting relationship. The arrival of Liam, and the surprise around how important he might be moving forward, could throw a huge wrench in things. So, who is Liam in Sullivan's Crossing and how big of a role does he have now? That's what everyone wants to know.

Source: CW

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Who is Liam in 'Sullivan's Crossing'?

Maggie mentions Liam well before his surprise arrival and says he is a past boyfriend. Which is totally fine, given the fact that she and Cal have feelings for each other. However, when Liam shows up in the Season 3 finale, he reveals the truth. Liam and Maggie are married, and yes, they are still legally husband and wife.

It's giving Addison's arrival on Grey's Anatomy just when Derek and Meredith are ready to be together and she reveals that Derek is very much married. It's messy, and unexpected, and even if some viewers aren't sure they are here for the drama of the small town show, this is one way to make sure fans come back for the fourth season.

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Liam left and came back like nothing happened...



A new episode of #SullivansCrossing airs TOMORROW on The CW. pic.twitter.com/hvgvaGg5pl — The CW (@TheCW) May 17, 2026

Morgan Kohan, the actress who plays Maggie in Sullivan's Crossing, spoke to Swooon about Liam's unexpected arrival. She didn't share if Maggie still has feelings for her estranged husband, but, she admitted, "We kind of figure out how Maggie's feeling as she's trying to figure out how she is feeling about it."

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Do Maggie and Cal get together in 'Sullivan's Crossing'?

It seems pretty obvious from the way the show goes that Maggie and Cal will end up together as endgame. But in order to get there, they might have to deal with some drama first, which is understandable. Since the show is based on the Sullivan's Crossing book series, though, the novels might have some insight into what happens as the show progresses.

WTH?! I knew that guy coming into town was going to be trouble!! That was Liam! And he’s Maggie’s husband!!!! 😲🤯 #SullivansCrossing pic.twitter.com/ScI8R9TuqU — Donna Boo (@chocolateluvn86) July 17, 2025

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According to one reader of the books on a Reddit thread about the show versus the books, Maggie and Cal get together early on. "Not only did they end up together, but they have been together since almost the beginning," the Redditor wrote. "I'm glad I read it, even if it doesn't match the TV show. I got my happy ending there."