Why Did Scott Patterson Leave 'Sullivan's Crossing,' and Whose Decision Was It? The series's scriptwriters explained Sully's absence by having the character choose to relocate to Ireland with Helen. By Lea Vatenmakher Published March 25 2026, 10:09 a.m. ET Source: The CW

It's rare for actors to part ways from a starring role in a TV show. Usually, if someone leaves, they played a supporting character or bit part, but Scott Patterson was one of Sullivan's Crossing's main characters when he exited the series. The actor's role on the show was both major and beloved, as he played Harry "Sully" Sullivan, the protagonist's father.

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Despite a strong three-season run, Scott has announced he will not be participating in Season 4 of the series, and the show will continue without him. Now, fans wonder whose decision it was for Scott to leave, why the choice was made, and if he'll ever be back.

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Here's why Scott Patterson decided to leave 'Sullivan's Crossing.'

Despite fans' adoration, Scott chose to leave Sullivan's Crossing of his own accord. The actor shared the decision with his Instagram followers shortly before Season 4 aired. He even pinned the post, assuring transparency with his fanbase.

Scott wrote, "The creative differences were becoming untenable, and I just sadly realized that the show was not something that I could agree to continue. ... The fans deserved better than to think the embodiment of this character, me, would just disrespect not only the show, but them. In the end, we’re all fans of these characters and stories, and I’ll always support and defend the truth."

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @Scott Gordon Patterson

'Sullivan's Crossing' show runners have their own interpretation of events.

The series' scriptwriters explained Sully's absence by having the character choose to relocate to Ireland with his love interest, Helen Culver. Given how fundamental Sully was to the campground and the other characters, this story arc isn't totally believable. Perhaps that's why the showrunners seem to be harboring some resentment for Scott's decision.

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Per Today, executive producer Roma Roth stated, "While he isn’t physically present in this season, the character remains an important part of the world with the potential to be included in future seasons should that align with the ongoing creative." Clearly, the implication was that Sullivan's Crossing moved on from Scott, as opposed to the other way around.

Source: The CW

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Is there any chance Scott will return to the show?

Although Roma seems to think there's room for reconciliation, we highly doubt it. Scott appears to be offended by both the show's response to his departure and their handling of his character in general, so it seems unlikely that he'd revisit the role. As for Scott's colleagues, Yahoo asked Chad Michael Murray for his take on everything. In a masterclass on how to speak without saying anything at all, Chad responded, "It does happen. And there are various, different things that transpire."