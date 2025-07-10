Where Is the CW Series ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Filmed? Inside the Details Premiering its first season in March 2023 on Canada’s CTV network, ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ was acquired by the CW beginning with its second season. By Danielle Jennings Published July 10 2025, 9:30 a.m. ET Source: CW

Just as the characters and storylines pull you into a television show, the location is also an element that keeps you engaged. With the Canadian drama Sullivan’s Crossing, which is broadcast in America on the CW, the location of where the series is based and where it’s filmed differ slightly — so let’s find out the details.

Article continues below advertisement

Premiering its first season in March 2023 on Canada’s CTV network, Sullivan’s Crossing was acquired by the CW beginning with its second season, which premiered in April 2024, and season three in May 2025.

Source: CW

Article continues below advertisement

Where is the CW series ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ filmed?

According to Good Housekeeping, while Sullivan’s Crossing itself is fictional, the series films in Canada — specifically Halifax, Nova Scotia. The show is based on the book series by Robyn Carr, whose other literary series, Virgin River, was adapted into a series by Netflix and also films in Canada.

Source: CW

Article continues below advertisement

What has the team behind the show said about its filming location?

In an August 2022 interview with Variety, Sullivan’s Crossing showrunner Roma Roth shared how the filming location was chosen. “To ensure the show would feel distinctive from her other adaptation, I decided to set it in Nova Scotia for Nova Scotia,” she said.

“This meant diverging from the books slightly,” Roma continued. “However, having been born and raised in Canada it’s always been a personal goal of mine to create and write a Canadian content show that would reach a global audience. I believe that given Robyn’s successes we have a strong chance of accomplishing this with Sullivan’s Crossing."

Article continues below advertisement

What is ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ about?

The series centers on Maggie Sullivan, portrayed by Morgan Kohan, a neurosurgeon who returns to her childhood home after being sued for negligence, and the relationships that she repairs, begins and rekindles along the way.

A bulk of the series sees Maggie attempting to repair the strained relationship with her father and navigating the romance between her and Cal Jones, portrayed by veteran actor Chad Michael Murray.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CW

What have the actors on ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ said about the show?

Speaking with Good Housekeeping in October 2023, Chad discussed playing Cal and the inner workings of the character. "Cal is just a piece of my own playbook. I don't do well in large crowds ... It's an overload of the senses and I can't handle it,” he said at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

“So, for Cal, a lot of that backstory is planted in wanting to be alone,” Chad continued. “It's a little bit of where Cal's introverted and mysterious things come from. Even though we don't know that much about why he is the way he is, we'll come to find out more as we peel the onion."

Source: CW