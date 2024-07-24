Home > Entertainment Miss Kansas Alexis Smith Makes Shocking Announcement on Stage: "My Abuser Is Here Today" "Someone I have been healing from tried to disrupt my peace." By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 24 2024, Published 9:40 a.m. ET Source: instagram/@missalexissmith

Content warning: This article mentions domestic abuse. Throughout the entirety of the Miss Kansas competition, winner Alexis Smith based her platform on eliminating abusive relationships and promoting healthy ones — and during her final interview, she showed immense bravery when proving why the topic was so important to her.

"Some of you out in this audience saw me very emotional because my abuser is here today,” she said, shocking the audience. "But that’s not going to stop me from being on this Miss Kansas stage and from representing as the next Miss Kansas." She has since shared a bit more information on the subject. Do we know the identity of Alexis Smith's abuser?



Who is Miss Kansas winner Alexis Smith's abuser?

In an Instagram post made to the official Miss Kansas page after her big win, Alexis provided a bit more context to her statement: "On the night of Miss Kansas, my journey took an unexpected turn when someone I have been healing from tried to disrupt my peace. Instead of falling into silence, I chose to live out my vision for a better world."

Though she has never come out to officially name her abuser, she has made it clear that it was a domestic partner. During an interview with local Wichita TV station KSN, Alexis shared that "every single woman in [her] family was impacted by domestic violence."

"At the age of 14, I got in my first relationship, but it was also an abusive relationship that I was in until about 2018 or 2019. It’s something that I’m still experiencing and dealing with today," she shared. This unnamed partner is presumed to be the one was referring to in her Miss Kansas speech.