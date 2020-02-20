We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > The Masked Singer
who-is-the-mouse-masked-singer_-1582158766110.jpg
Source: FOX

The Celeb Behind the Mouse on 'The Masked Singer' Is Actually Pretty Obvious

By

After the many shocking celebrity unveilings that have taken place recently on The Masked Singer, we’re more excited — and curious — than ever to figure out who the six newest celeb performers are. We’re especially intrigued by the Mouse. Some fans think they’ve already solved the mystery of who’s behind the Mouse mask even though we haven’t heard them perform yet! Could they be right? 

Who is the Mouse on 'The Masked Singer'? Let’s examine the clues that we have so far.

In the promo video for Season 3, we saw the Mouse costume get delivered to a celeb who apparently lives in Beverly Hills. That’s obviously not enough information to guess who it is — plenty of celebs live in Beverly Hills! But one shot of the promo, in particular, may have revealed exactly who was receiving the special Mouse delivery: