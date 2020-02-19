Who Is the Frog on 'The Masked Singer'? There Are a Number of Convincing Theories

Who Is the Frog on 'The Masked Singer'? There Are a Number of Convincing TheoriesBy Michelle Stein
On Feb. 19, the second batch of six mystery contestants (Group B) will be introduced on The Masked Singer. They include: Banana, Elephant, Kitty, Taco, Mouse, and Frog. However, before Season 3 premiered, fans already had guesses about who the Frog was — and they hadn't even heard his voice.
In case you're not familiar with this season's new format, allow me to recap. Three contestants in Group A — Robot, Kangaroo, and Miss Monster — have already been eliminated and therefore unmasked. (Lil Wayne was the Robot, Drew Carey was the Kangaroo, and Chaka Khan was Miss Monster.) The remaining three contestants in Group A will ultimately join together with the remaining three contestants in Group B and Group C — meaning nine masked singers will battle it out for the golden mask trophy.
Now that we're all caught up to speed, let's take a closer look at the theories surrounding the Frog in Group B. Because although no one has actually heard him sing at this point, people are convinced they know who is behind the mask.
The hints have been incredibly vague so far.
There are currently two sets of clues pertaining to the Frog. In one of them, host Nick Cannon is on his way to hand over the Frog costume to the mystery celebrity and viewers see a platinum record on their wall — and the contestant running on a treadmill. (Which means the Frog is clearly already a famous singer who is athletic, right?)
Some believe the snazzy suit worn by the Frog is another clue. While that's yet to be determined, in a teaser video, the Frog offers the following clues, which are basically just corny puns: “I won’t be frogotten," “Believe Everything You’ve Been Toad," and "I’m Ribbiting to Watch."
Theory: The Frog is Jim Carrey.
A popular theory is that actor Jim Carrey is behind the Frog's mask. He does wear a similar suit in The Mask, after all. So I suppose that makes sense. And he did sing in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. But I'm struggling to see how a platinum record fits in there. Hmmm.
Theory: The Frog is Johnny Depp.
Okay, this one is a bit of a stretch. However, some fans think there's a chance Johnny Depp could be the Frog — but only because the Frog looks a lot like Rango, an animated character voiced by Depp back in 2011. Admittedly, there is a strong resemblance. (You know, if you completely ignore the fact that Rango was a chameleon.)
Theory: The Frog is Seth MacFarlane.
Seth MacFarlane, in case you didn't already know, isn't only the genius behind Family Guy — he's also a seriously talented singer. The Frog's costume gives off vibes similar to the Sinatra-style music Seth gravitates toward. Oh, and have you ever heard the actor's Kermit the Frog impression? It's on point.
Of course, once viewers finally hear the Frog's voice, I have a feeling a whole new crop of popular theories will start popping up. I'm interested, too, to hear what the judges have to say about our green-skinned, impeccably-dressed friend.
Be sure to tune into The Masked Singer at 8 p.m. (ET) Wednesdays (ET) on Fox. It's bound to be a hopping good time.
More from Distractify:
Drew Barrymore's Transformation From Child Star to Hollywood Mainstay
Tiny Ways You Can Reward Yourself for Doing the Bare Minimum
What Is Jeff Bezos's Religion? The Amazon CEO Keeps His Beliefs to Himself
More From Distractify
Entertainment
You May Recognize 'American Idol' Contestant Makayla Phillips From Another Popular Show
Entertainment
When Does ‘Family Karma’, Bravo’s New, All Indian-American Reality Show, Drop?
Entertainment
Meet She-Hulk: Bruce Banner’s Cousin Is Getting Her Own Disney Plus Series
Entertainment
Five Years After His Murder Confession on 'The Jinx,' Robert Durst Is Going to Trial