Source: FOX

Who Is the Frog on 'The Masked Singer'? There Are a Number of Convincing Theories

By

On Feb. 19, the second batch of six mystery contestants (Group B) will be introduced on The Masked Singer. They include: Banana, Elephant, Kitty, Taco, Mouse, and Frog. However, before Season 3 premiered, fans already had guesses about who the Frog was — and they hadn't even heard his voice.

In case you're not familiar with this season's new format, allow me to recap. Three contestants in Group A — Robot, Kangaroo, and Miss Monster — have already been eliminated and therefore unmasked. (Lil Wayne was the Robot, Drew Carey was the Kangaroo, and Chaka Khan was Miss Monster.) The remaining three contestants in Group A will ultimately join together with the remaining three contestants in Group B and Group C — meaning nine masked singers will battle it out for the golden mask trophy.