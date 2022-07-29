It Seems as Though MrBeast and Maddy Spidell Are No Longer an Item

Fans of MrBeast are well aware that his YouTube persona is the literal definition of larger than life, and he has proven that time and time again through everything from buying his friends islands to hosting a real-life version of Squid Game. However, for as many fans may know MrBeast thanks to his videos, many may not know who he is when he isn't in front of the camera. So, who is MrBeast's girlfriend? Here's what we know about his personal life.