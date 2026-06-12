UFC's White House Fight Costs Millions — Here's Who's Paying For It Dana White revealed that UFC Freedom 250 would cost up to $60 million to pull off. By Jennifer Farrington Published June 12 2026, 11:07 a.m. ET Source: UFC

The UFC fight, officially titled UFC Freedom 250, is slated to be held at the White House on the South Lawn on June 14, 2026, and is expected to be quite the expensive spectacle. The seven-bout event is scheduled for 8 pm EDT and will be available to stream on Paramount+ for those who weren't lucky enough to snag a ticket through the online lottery previously held for the event.

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The event not only commemorates the nation's 250th birthday, but also comes just in time for Trump's 80th birthday. To make the event possible, an arena equipped to hold roughly 4,000 people was constructed on the South Lawn, with work reportedly beginning around May 20. Hundreds of people were reportedly needed to pull the event together, and millions of dollars have been spent in the process. So, just how much was spent on the UFC Freedom 250, and who is paying for it?

Who is paying for the UFC fight at the White House?

Dana White revealed to ESPN in May 2026 that the UFC Freedom 250 card scheduled at the White House on June 14 would cost up to $60 million to pull off. He also said the UFC would be paying for it. White explained that the event, which commemorates the country's 250th birthday, would celebrate America's history throughout the night. "From the first fight of the night to the main event, we're going to tell the story of America," he said.

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UFC Executive Vice President of Event Development and Operations Pete Dropick also discussed the costs with ESPN, explaining that lawn repairs would be a "significant" expense. However, he noted that the UFC would cover those costs as well, estimating repairs could range from $700,000 to $1 million. He reportedly clarified, though, that there would be no digging into White House grounds.

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A spokesperson for the Freedom 250 organization, which has been tasked with coordinating events honoring the nation's 250th birthday, also cleared the air regarding its involvement in the fight card. Speaking with ESPN, the spokesperson said, "Freedom 250 has not been responsible for the operations, logistics, or funding of the UFC White House event."

The spokesperson further clarified that the event is being organized by the UFC and the White House, and that no Freedom 250 funds have been contributed to the card. While the event is expected to be one of the biggest in UFC history, it has also faced significant criticism. In fact, a lawsuit was even filed in an attempt to stop it.

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A lawsuit has been filed in an attempt to shut down the UFC fight at the White House.

According to ESPN, the Public Integrity Project filed a lawsuit in federal court in the District of Columbia, alleging that the Department of the Interior and the National Park Service "violated federal law by organizing a private sporting event on public property and failing to obtain congressional approval for the event's multiple construction sites."