The UFC Has a Wild Weather Backup Plan if Storms Crash Freedom 250 at the White House “If we have light to moderate rain with no lightning, we’re going to try to push forward." By Darrell Marrow Published June 11 2026, 1:55 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The UFC is preparing for Freedom 250, but organizers cannot control every part of the show. The event will take place outdoors on the White House’s South Lawn on Sunday, June 14, and the weather is quickly becoming one of the biggest concerns surrounding the day.

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Freedom 250 falls on President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday and comes weeks before the United States officially marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The seven-fight card will take place on the South Lawn — weather permitting.

Source: Mega

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What is the UFC South Lawn weather contingency plan?

The current Washington, D.C., forecast includes intense daytime heat and possible thunderstorms around the event’s scheduled 8 p.m. start time. Forecasts can change, but the possibility of rain, wind, and lightning has forced the UFC to create a weather contingency plan.

UFC Chief Content Officer Craig Borsari told MMA Fighting that the organization has an on-site meteorologist providing hourly weather reports. Production officials will use those updates to decide whether the event can safely continue. The UFC plans to keep the Octagon canvas covered before the fights to protect it from direct sunlight and moisture. Organizers also scheduled the card for 8 p.m. so the fighters would not have to compete under the strongest afternoon sun.

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Source: Mega

“We have a custom cover for the canvas, so that’s going to protect us from any increased heat,” Craig said. “Part of the reason why we picked an 8 p.m. start time was so that we could get some of the intense direct sunlight off of the canvas, so we feel confident that the heat of the canvas, we have plans to mitigate that. Moisture, precipitation, wind, those are other things that we’re planning for.”

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The 100-foot canopy above the Octagon should also provide shade and block some rain. However, wind could still push water onto the canvas or into the surrounding seats. The towering structure, which UFC CEO Dana White calls “the Claw,” includes a canopy, lighting equipment, video screens and seating for approximately 4,000 invited guests.

“If we have light to moderate rain with no lightning, we’re going to try to push forward,” Craig added. However, if lightning or another dangerous weather pattern moves through the area, the UFC could pause the fights.

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What has Dana White said about the weather?

Dana has always been open about his disdain for outdoor UFC events. Wind, heat, rain, humidity and even insects can affect the fighters and the production. However, he said bad weather alone will not cancel Freedom 250.