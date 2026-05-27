Donald Trump Skipping Don Jr.’s Wedding Sparked Questions About Barron Trump "It was a small ceremony with about 40 guests, none of whom were his father." By Alisan Duran Published May 27 2026, 10:38 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding celebration to Bettina Anderson generated major online discussion after several notable members of the Trump family were absent from the event. While many relatives attended the Bahamas gathering, social media users quickly focused on who was missing.

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Reports about the family celebration spread rapidly online after President Donald Trump confirmed he would not attend the festivities. He cited “circumstances pertaining to Government” and his “love for the United States of America” as reasons for remaining in Washington.

Source: MEGA

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Donald Trump Jr. Bettina wedding details drew attention online.

According to reports from HELLO!, Don Jr. and Bettina quietly married during a private ceremony on May 22 in West Palm Beach, Fla. The Bahamas celebration reportedly took place the following day and included close friends and family members.

PEOPLE reported that roughly 40 guests attended the island event. Several Trump family members appeared at the celebration, including Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, and their spouses. Don Jr.’s five children from his previous marriage also attended the gathering.

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However, online attention quickly shifted toward two high-profile absences. Barron Trump and first lady Melania Trump reportedly did not attend the celebration, fueling immediate speculation across social media platforms and tabloid coverage.

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Many critics questioned why Barron missed the family event, especially since several of his older siblings attended. Others debated whether Melania’s long-standing efforts to shield Barron from public attention contributed to the absence.

Over the years, Barron has largely remained out of the spotlight compared to Donald Trump’s older children, who frequently appear at campaign events, interviews, and business functions. Melania has also consistently maintained a more private approach regarding their son.

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Social media reactions became increasingly intense after reports resurfaced claiming that Melania prefers keeping Barron separated from much of the public attention surrounding the broader Trump family. Several online users argued that Barron appears to have grown up differently than his older siblings.

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"I detest those people as much as the rest of sane Americans do, but Melania does seem to have legitimately cared about Barron and his upbringing. It wouldn't surprise me if she limited his time with his half-siblings, and I'm sure they didn't care either way," one Reddit user wrote. "I think Melania is a terrible person overall, but she does seem to care about her son."

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Donald Trump Jr. wedding pictures fueled even more speculation.

Photos and social media posts from the Bahamas celebration circulated online shortly after the event. Don Jr. and Bettina both shared smiling images and messages celebrating their marriage and describing each other as best friends. Still, many online commenters remained focused on the missing family members rather than the ceremony itself. Some critics viewed Donald Trump’s absence as especially surprising given the significance of the occasion.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel also addressed the controversy during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. While discussing Trump’s explanation for skipping the celebration, Kimmel joked that the former president frequently makes time for golf outings and UFC appearances.

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“It was a small ceremony with about 40 guests, none of whom were his father,” Kimmel said during his monologue. He later added, “He was too busy for his son’s wedding.”