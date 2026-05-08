Melania Trump Laughs After Praising Donald Trump’s "Empathy" "Even Melania can't hold her laughter about how absurd the text was." By Alisan Duran Published May 8 2026, 9:39 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

First Lady Melania Trump is going viral after a moment from her recent White House speech sparked laughter both in the room and across social media.

Article continues below advertisement

During an event honoring military mothers ahead of Mother’s Day, the first lady praised President Donald Trump while speaking about his leadership and compassion. However, one particular line quickly caught attention online after audience members appeared to laugh in response. The clip soon spread across Instagram and X, where viewers shared reactions to the unexpected moment.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Why did people laugh during Melania Trump’s speech?

While addressing attendees in the East Room, Melania spoke about her husband’s role as commander in chief and described him as an empathetic leader.

“Most know my husband as the strong commander-in-chief,” Melania said in the speech. “But his empathy transcends the role and shapes a caring leader who constantly remembers each and every American soldier is someone’s child.”

Article continues below advertisement

Laughter could be heard from the crowd shortly after she mentioned Trump’s empathy. Both Melania and Donald Trump also appeared to laugh during the moment.

Article continues below advertisement

The event focused on honoring mothers of U.S. military service members ahead of Mother’s Day weekend. Melania additionally spoke about the emotional burden many military families face while loved ones are deployed overseas.

“At the very heart of America’s strength lies the boundless love and quiet power of mothers,” she said. “We are the most devoted teachers, gently nurturing empathy, inspiring dreams and guiding our children to goodness.”

Article continues below advertisement

Trump also addressed attendees during the ceremony and praised military mothers for their strength and dedication. “No one should ever doubt the resolve of America’s military moms,” he said. “They’re incredible.”

Article continues below advertisement

Social media reacts to Melania Trump’s empathy comments

The clip quickly made rounds online, with many social media users reacting to the audience’s laughter as well as to Melania’s visible reaction during the speech. Several comments highlighted the moment when Melania appeared to smile after the crowd responded.

“Even Melania can't hold her laughter about how absurd the text was,” one Instagram user commented. Another person wrote, “This is literally the only time I’ve ever seen her laugh.”

Article continues below advertisement

Others compared the moment to a comedy sketch. “Feel like I’m watching SNL,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “Whoever wrote this speech should be a writer for SNL.”

Article continues below advertisement

Some viewers also focused on the wording of the speech itself. “Live your life in such a way that the thought of you being kind doesn’t make an audience burst out in laughter,” one comment read, while another user wrote, “No way. This isn’t even funny it’s straight up SAD.”