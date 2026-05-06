Trump Missed Three Easy Putts at White House Kids Event, Then Gave Up "He is the worst putter I have ever seen." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 6 2026, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/@News 4 Tucson KVOA-TV;Mega

Given all the time President Donald Trump spends on the golf course, and the fact that the Trump Golf portfolio owns, and in some cases operates, multiple luxury courses around the world, you’d think he’d be a pro at this point. But his attempt to putt a ball into a hole after signing a proclamation restoring the Presidential Physical Fitness Test on May 5, 2026, suggests otherwise.

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That day, he invited a group of elementary-age students to the South Lawn of the White House, where they took part in a bunch of physical activities, including golf. Trump decided to give it a shot himself, but he probably shouldn’t have because the moment pretty much backfired on him and he’s being scrutinized for it. Here’s the gist of Trump’s failed golfing attempt.

Trump missed several golf putts at a kids’ athletic event at the White House, and then gave up.

Donald Trump decided to host a youth athletic event on May 5, 2026, to celebrate bringing back the Presidential Physical Fitness Test and to recognize National Physical Fitness & Sports Month. He invited a group of elementary students to the White House, where the kids took part in various physical activities. And when it came time for golf, Trump came in with the “Let me have a go at it” attitude.

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His first putt went left, literally, prompting someone standing nearby to tap the ball back to him. He then lined up for a second attempt, only to miss the hole again. By the third try, he swung once more, and the ball veered left yet again. At that point, he handed the club off to someone nearby, ending his attempt to impress the kids with his golfing abilities.

I guarantee golfing with President Trump on the White House South Lawn was something NONE of these kids ever thought they'd do



Most people don't even know there's a putting green at the White House 😆



They'll remember this forever! pic.twitter.com/exPTohpod5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 5, 2026

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While golf is obviously a skill-based sport, what’s throwing people off is the amount of time Trump allegedly spends on the course and the fact that this wasn’t a difficult putt. The hole appeared to be only a few feet in front of him.

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Trump was roasted online after missing multiple putts at a kids’ fitness event.

Once the clip was shared online, it quickly went viral, with many people sharing how surprised they were that he couldn’t sink the putt. “You would think after all his practice he could sink a putt,” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), while another added, “HOLY CRAP! Trump is as bad at golf as he is at presidenting.”

Another person used the moment to suggest something even more serious than Trump simply being bad at golf, writing, “Trump missed three times. I am beginning to think he never won those championship trophies at his club.” And of course, another had to tie the moment back to Trump’s claims about the 2020 election, joking that after missing three putts in a row, his response was probably: “It’s rigged.”

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After Trump missed 3 in a row: “ It’s Rigged” — Bob (@teetime234) May 5, 2026