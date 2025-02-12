Who is Vince Neil's Girlfriend, Rain Hannah? Beauty Guru, Barrel Racer, and More Even a plane crash couldn't keep their love apart. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 12 2025, 4:26 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Rock and heavy metal fans who were on the scene in the 1980s and 1990s certainly recognize the name Mötley Crüe, along with the band's famed members Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars — and of course, Vince Neil. Vince made headlines in February 2025 after it was revealed that his girlfriend, Rain Hannah, was involved in a plane crash.

Although she may not have the same reach to her fame as Vince, Rain is a popular celebrity in her own right. Here's what we know about the beauty influencer who survived a plane crash, and what her relationship with Vince is like.

Who is Rain Hannah? This is what we know about the girlfriend of Vince Neil who survived a plane crash in 2025.

Rain Hannah, who also does by Rain Adreani, was born in Las Vegas, Nev., on Aug. 15, 1982. According to The Sun, she holds a degree from the University of Las Vegas in Communications, Broadcasting, and Journalism.

On YouTube, Rain hosts a beauty influencer channel. Her content ranges from daily wear tips and skin care suggestions to high-contrast special effects and Halloween makeup. But that's not all she does.

On Instagram, Rain shares videos and images of herself riding as a barrel racer, competing in American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) races under the tutelage of barrel coach and award-winning rider, Lance Graves. The juxtaposition of her softer, more feminine side alongside her rootin' tootin' cowgirl side proves that she's the perfect match for the well-rounded and fiercely unique Vince Neil.

Here's what we know about Rain's relationship with Motley Crue frontman, Vince Neil.

Newsweek reports that Vince and Rain met back in 2011, ringing in their 14th anniversary in 2025. They make a sweet and unlikely couple who suffered some bad luck at the start of 2025. In February 2025, news broke that Rain was involved in a plane crash on a Scottsdale, Ariz. tarmac that left one dead and several injured, including Rain.

Rain reportedly suffered five broken ribs, but multiple pet dogs who were aboard the plane during the crash survived with little to no injury. While Vince was not aboard the plane when it crashed, it quickly became headline-worthy that his girlfriend was among those injured.

However, it also drew attention to the fact that the two have been together for a long time. They appear together often in public and are by all appearances a happy and loving couple. Vince's social media is flooded with pictures and videos of Rain's content, including her barrel racing competitions. He proudly shares her content and comments on her hard work and accomplishments.