A Mysterious Woman From Bash's Past Has Returned — Who Is She?

The Season 1 finale of Transplant left us with a couple of near misses. First of all, Dr. Bishop (John Hannah) collapses while speaking with Bash (Hamza Haq) and we're briefly led to believe he's not going to make it. Thankfully, it was a stroke from which he'll fully recover, but it was a little too close for comfort.

Speaking of being too close, a moment between Bash and Mags (Laurence Leboeuf) briefly occurred while she was comforting Bash, who's worried he was at fault for Bishop's stroke. However, as with all will-they/won't-they storylines, getting our "they will" scenario for this duo isn't going to be easy — especially with Rania's sudden arrival.