A Mysterious Woman From Bash's Past Has Returned — Who Is She?By Jennifer Tisdale
Mar. 4 2022, Published 9:14 p.m. ET
Just when you're settling nicely into a show, they go and throw a mystery woman into the mix. Remember the sudden arrival of Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) on Grey's Anatomy? Looks like Transplant has their own Addison in the form of a woman named Rania, who suddenly appeared during the Season 1 finale. Evidently, she's no stranger to Bash (Hazma Haq) or his little sister Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus). So, who is Rania? Let's solve this mystery!
What happened in the Season 1 finale of 'Transplant'?
The Season 1 finale of Transplant left us with a couple of near misses. First of all, Dr. Bishop (John Hannah) collapses while speaking with Bash (Hamza Haq) and we're briefly led to believe he's not going to make it. Thankfully, it was a stroke from which he'll fully recover, but it was a little too close for comfort.
Speaking of being too close, a moment between Bash and Mags (Laurence Leboeuf) briefly occurred while she was comforting Bash, who's worried he was at fault for Bishop's stroke. However, as with all will-they/won't-they storylines, getting our "they will" scenario for this duo isn't going to be easy — especially with Rania's sudden arrival.
Who is Rania on 'Transplant'?
In the last scene of the Season 1 finale, we see a woman standing at the front desk of the hospital. As Bash and Amira are leaving, Amira recognizes the woman and runs screaming into her arms. Bash merely looks at her and says, "I thought you were dead." We learn her name is Rania and, according to E News, she's (wait for it...) Bash's fiancée.
Evidently, Bash thought Rania was dead because he hadn't seen or heard from her since he escaped the war in Syria five years ago. Needless to say, seeing her standing there must have been quite the shock. Things really ramp up when Rania tells Bash that she's known where he and Amira have been the entire time.
"But you let me think you were dead for five years..." he says. Rania responds with a cryptic, "There's so much to tell you."
It goes without saying that we need to know it all.
Let's meet the actor playing Rania on 'Transplant'!
Actor Nora Geurch is joining Transplant as Rania with just a few credits under her belt. In 2016, she played Daniela in the Centaur Theatre production of BUS STOPS. According to the theatre's Instagram, Nora was born in Casablanca, Morocco, and graduated from the dramatic arts program at Université du Québec à Montréal.
Along with English, Nora speaks both Arabic and French and has performed in plays in both languages. She has guest-starred on shows like Jack Ryan and The Bold Type. While her personal Instagram is sparse, there's a lovely post where she's softly speaking French over some beautiful piano, which could rival any ASMR video. We look forward to more things from Nora, hopefully in Transplant and beyond!
Season 2 of Transplant premieres Sunday, March 6 at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.