Scarecrow performs on 'The Masked Singer'
Source: FOX

Who Is Scarecrow on 'The Masked Singer'? Unpacking This Spooky Costume

Nov. 23 2022, Published 12:46 p.m. ET

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the finale of The Masked Singer Season 8, and we're happy to announce that it's almost here! But before fans can start theorizing about the winner, it's time to unmask a few more competitors. So far, the show's new format has been working out perfectly, with theme nights, battle royales, and more.

But there are a few characters fans can't quite seem to figure out. One of those characters is Scarecrow, who will make their first appearance during Fright Night. Who is under the Scarecrow mask? Let's look at the clues to figure it out.

Scarecrow performs on 'The Masked Singer'
Source: FOX
Scarecrow on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Audiences don't have many clues about Scarecrow yet, but in the meantime, let's look at what clues have been revealed.

  • Mask-Ray revealed a crow.
  • Scarecrow costume includes a pumpkin head, floppy hat, white lace gloves, and flared jeans.

Scarecrow on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Scarecrow mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

With so few clues, fans are scratching their heads trying to determine who is under the Scarecrow mask. Thankfully, the few hints have provided enough information to try and guess. Some users believe, based on a brief commercial, that Scarecrow could be a petite woman, so fans suggested songstress Kristin Chenoweth and skater Tara Lipinski.

L-R: Kristin Chenoweth, Tara Lipinski, Drew Barrymore
Source: Getty Images

Kristin Chenoweth, Tara Lipinski, Drew Barrymore

Other suggestions for the Scarecrow vary, but include:

So, who is Scarecrow on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…

Scarecrow hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!

