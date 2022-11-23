The Identity of Sir Bug a Boo on 'The Masked Singer' May Have Stumped Viewers

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Sir Bug a Boo mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

While fans don't have many clues on which to base guesses, there are a few suggestions already based on actors who are fond of bow ties. One guess is actor-singer Darren Criss, who wore bow ties for several years on the TV show Glee. Another off-the-wall guess is Andre 3000, who has also been known to wear a bow tie on occasion.