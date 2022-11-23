The Identity of Sir Bug a Boo on 'The Masked Singer' May Have Stumped Viewers
The end of The Masked Singer Season 8 is rapidly approaching, but in the meantime, there are a few more costumes to figure out. This season, fans were treated to a new competition format with double reveals and themed nights for the ultimate fun. Fans have also been delighted with the new costumes, which are increasingly more elaborate as each season passes.
One costume fans are curious about is Sir Bug a Boo, a green, catlike costume perfect for Halloween (and, in this case, Fright Night). Who is beneath the Sir Bug a Boo mask? Let's discuss the clues and hints to see what we can find out.
Sir Bug a Boo on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
So far, fans don't have a clue package for Sir Bug a Boo, but that won't prevent us from considering information we do have.
- Mask-Ray clue revealed a bow tie.
- Sir Bug a Boo costume itself is whimsical with a suit jacket top half, a crooked tall hat, and patchwork pants.
Sir Bug a Boo on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Sir Bug a Boo mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
While fans don't have many clues on which to base guesses, there are a few suggestions already based on actors who are fond of bow ties. One guess is actor-singer Darren Criss, who wore bow ties for several years on the TV show Glee. Another off-the-wall guess is Andre 3000, who has also been known to wear a bow tie on occasion.
A few other guesses from across the internet include:
- Brendon Urie (also for his love of bow ties)
- Pip
- Jorma Taccone (who recently played Pee Wee Herman)
- James Murray from Impractical Jokers
So, who is Sir Bug a Boo on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
Sir Bug a Boo hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!