Fans Think Shanice Is Katherine's New Love Interest on 'A Million Little Things' — Are They Right?

It’s unlikely that Katherine would leave one relationship just to jump into another, but fans hope that the couple’s budding romance comes full circle in the future.

In an interview with TVLine ahead of the Season 4 premiere, showrunner DJ Nash teased what's to come for Katherine and Eddie in the upcoming season. “I’m excited to see them date. When we started our series, the only single people on the show were Gary and Maggie and they were sort of the couple that you would be least OK with them not being together,” he explained.

Since the show’s premiere, we’ve seen several relationships come undone. But that doesn’t mean that the cast of A Million Little Things has given up on love just yet.

DJ added, “I think now we really do have quite a few single people on the show and [we can] see how they support each other through that and how friends can be like wingmen for you, but also be a safety net for you, the people who give you the courage to walk on onto life’s stage, because you know they’re waiting in the wings.”

