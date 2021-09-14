Comedian Charlyne Yi Plays Azrael, the Angel of Death, in 'Lucifer'

Since it debuted in 2016, the dramedy Lucifer has survived a Fox cancelation, and it's had several "final" seasons on Netflix. Fans haven't been able to get enough of the titular devil himself (played by Tom Ellis), his love interest, Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German), or the other supernatural and human characters on the show.

The series officially concluded after six seasons on Sept. 10, and viewers are learning how it all ends for Lucifer and for his loved ones. In the fifth episode, "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar," Lucifer learns that he abandoned his future daughter, Rory Morningstar (Brianna Hildebrand). He determines that the only way this could have happened is if someone killed him with the blade from the Angel of Death.

Though the Angel of Death, Azrael, isn't physically present in Season 6, her blade is a key component in the final set of episodes. Read on for the refresher on Lucifer's younger sister, and to find out more about the actor who plays the Angel of Death.

Who is the Angel of Death in 'Lucifer'?

Azrael aka the Angel of Death is Lucifer's younger sister (played by Charlyne Yi), and she is in charge of bringing deceased humans to their eternal resting place — whether that's in Heaven, or in Hell. She is the owner of the Blade of Death, which originated from the Flaming Sword. It has the power to completely eliminate the soul of any person who is killed with it (even Celestials).

Viewers are physically introduced to Azrael in the penultimate episode of Season 3, which is entitled "Boo Normal." Her second and final appearance in the show is in the Season 5 finale, "A Chance at a Happy Ending." She's present during the final battle, and when Lucifer takes over from God (Dennis Haysbert) in Season 5.

