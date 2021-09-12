Where Is Trixie During Season 6 of 'Lucifer'? She Makes an Appearance (SPOILERS)

Not many people would expect a show about the devil to include themes of family and love, but Lucifer exists to defy all expectations. Now that the show has finished, many fans were disappointed to discover that Trixie, the daughter of Detective Dan Espinoza and Chloe Decker, doesn't stick around for much of the season.

Where is Trixie during Season 6 of Lucifer? And does she get a happy ending even though her dad is deceased? Here's what we know.

Where is Trixie during Season 6 of 'Lucifer'? She makes a brief appearance before the finale.

If fans will recall from the end of Season 5B of Lucifer, Detective Dan Espinoza is murdered brutally by mercenaries in a tactic intended to condemn Chloe to Hell for her guilt. However, Chloe and Lucifer do not end up back in Hell, and Dan ends up stuck in purgatory, which is how he can be present on Earth as a ghost during Season 6 of the show.

Dan doesn't know how to move on peacefully but eventually realizes he must stop feeling guilty about leaving his only child behind and for not being a good father. In the penultimate episode of Season 6, titled "Goodbye, Lucifer," Dan enters the body of the man who killed him on accident, but it works out for the better. Dan dubs the man he's possessing "Belios" and goes to visit Trixie, where she has been at camp.

Source: Netflix

At first, Trixie is wary of a stranger claiming to know her name, but Dan manages to convince Trixie he is a friend of Maze after she quizzes him, asking questions only Dan's true friends would know. Dan then tells Trixie she is "the most loving daughter" and how much he cared for her in life. He also says he's sorry for leaving her before he could become a better role model.

Trixie then says she is extremely proud of her father, which triggers Dan's ability to "see the light" and ascend from purgatory. While this doesn't answer all of the fans' questions about where Trixie has been this season, at least it offers closure between father and daughter and hints that Trixie has been at camp for the whole season.

Source: Netflix