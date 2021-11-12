The Real Story Behind Taylor Swift's "The Lucky One" Will Break Your Heart

As you can imagine, Taylor was at a very different stage in her life and career when first writing "Red." She was dating men in Hollywood. She was climbing the charts. And while she was most definitely a household name, is it possible that this wasn't the life she always dreamed of?

"The Lucky One" appears on "Red (Taylor's Version)," and there are a lot of questions on who it was written about. Was "The Lucky One" meant to portray Taylor's life? Keep reading as we look into its meaning.