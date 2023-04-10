Home > Television > Yellowjackets Source: Showtime The Man With No Eyes in 'Yellowjackets' Has a Connection to Tai — Our Best Theories By Anna Garrison Apr. 10 2023, Updated 3:13 p.m. ET

In the world of Yellowjackets, fans still aren't quite certain where the line blurs between the supernatural and reality. One of the most prominent cases of this phenomenon concerns Taissa Turner (Jasmin Savoy Brown/Tawny Cypress). Since Season 1, Tai has experienced sleepwalking, occasionally waking up from her sleepwalking in a strange persona that compels her to eat dirt.

Not only does Tai have sleepwalking issues, but she often sees a vision of a strange man with no eyes during these spells. Who is the Man With No Eyes in Yellowjackets? Here are some of our best theories.

Who is the Man With No Eyes in 'Yellowjackets'? Here are some of our best theories.

Viewers are first exposed to the Man With No Eyes during Season 1 in a flashback from Tai. While Tai is visiting her dying grandmother, her ailing grandmother's last words are about a "man with no eyes" who is after hers. Later in the flashback, Tai opens her grandmother's lids at the funeral home to investigate her eerie claims.

He appears more often in Season 2, especially when Teen Tai nearly sleepwalks off a cliff. In her fugue state, Teen Van follows Tai, asking about where she's going and why. Tai responds that "the One With No Eyes" tells her where to go. The duo ultimately ends up by a tree marked with the mysterious wilderness symbol.

An angel of death.

The Man With No Eyes could be linked to death, notably present when Tai's grandmother dies and then again when Tai nearly walks herself off a cliff. Per Insider, co-showrunner and executive producer Ashley Lyle spoke at PaleyFest in April 2023 to elaborate on the Man With No Eyes.

She starts by saying Tai is very pragmatic, and the sort of person who would identify as an atheist or agnostic. "And yet as a young child, [Tai] had this incredibly informative, traumatic experience when her grandmother, who she was very close to, was close to death and had this sort of terrifying moment where she was anticipating, you know, the transition to the next life and expecting sort of angels and trumpets and instead had a terrifying vision," Ashley explains.

"And so I think that for Taissa, who's very much not in touch with her spiritual self, and very much not in touch with her ability to believe, or, her faith, there's this sort of symbolic character of, you know, you could look at him as death incarnate."

A symbol of prophecy.

The world of Yellowjackets is full of clues and symbolism, even in the show's episode titles. During Episode 2, the group's cannibalism scene is cut with a Greek mythology-inspired feast. As pointed out by IGN, in mythology and popular culture, characters associated with prophecy are often blind — Cassandra from Greek myth and Madame Web from Marvel Comics are just two examples of many.

By Tai going where "The Man With No Eyes" shows her, is she therefore the subject of a prophecy yet to be revealed to viewers? Or is she merely the messenger? Ultimately, fans are eager to discover what the Man With No Eyes wants with Tai.

A curse.

One Reddit theorist wonders if the Man With No Eyes represents a curse on Taissa's family and clashes with the wilderness, which could be the reason behind her erratic behavior. Others have a more pragmatic theory: that the Man With No Eyes is a trauma response, and the rest of the "supernatural happenings" on the show can also be chalked up to stress and mental illness struggles.