'Are You Afraid of the Dark?' Season 2 Teases New Villain and Fans Are Loving Him
February 12, 2021
The power of nostalgia cannot be over-estimated when it comes to the revitalization of old-school TV shows, movies, book series, or pretty much any form of media. There's something about people longing for their yesterdays through rose-tinted goggles that gets producers ready to sign check books and green light projects.
So it makes sense that Nickelodeon would reboot Are You Afraid of the Dark? and ahead of the new show's second season, fans are wondering: Who is the Shadowman?
Who is the Shadowman in 'Are You Afraid of the Dark?'
Season 2 of Are You Afraid of the Dark?, subtitled Curse of the Shadows, is slated to premiere on Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET. It'll be a six-episode limited run miniseries and follows a character who's searching for a magical book that'll help him fight a nemesis known as the Shadowman.
The official plot synopsis for the new season is as follows: "Curse of the Shadows follows an all-new Midnight Society group of kids who learn of the terrifying curse cast over their small seaside town and are haunted by a mysterious creature known as the Shadowman."
The series features new members of the Midnight Society: Luke (Bryce Gheisar), Jai (Arjun Athalye), Hanna (Beatrice Kitsos), Gabby (Malia Baker), Seth (Dominic Mariche), and Connor (Parker Queenan).
The same production company behind To All the Boys I've Loved Before is behind this limited series, with Matt Kaplan and Spencer Berman as the show's executive producers and Paul Kim as its co-executive producer.
On Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, NickRewind debuted the trailer for the upcoming season on its YouTube channel, where it's racked up well over 100,000 views already.
Five Minute Clip from “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” Season 2 Conjures New Villain the Shadowman https://t.co/DwmfuLhrhQ— Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) February 9, 2021
So just who is the Shadowman?
Not really much is known about the show's villain, but he looks like he was inspired by Season 1 of True Detective with his woodland antlers. From the trailer, it appears that he's able to dissolve into some sort of "shadow zone" and attack his unsuspecting victims without being seen. You can check it out for yourself below:
Not much info is being divulged on this scary being, but a look at the comments section of the trailer shows that people are not only excited over his appearance in the show, but they're spooked out too.
Bloody Disgusting reviewed the series and explained how the next batch of episodes unfolds (mini spoilers ahead so be forewarned).
The group's on the lookout for Connor and while they are, it's Sardo who takes on exposition duties in order to relay the information to both the viewers and the Midnight Society themselves.
BD's review of the episode was fairly positive, with the only gripe being that the group's own dynamic wasn't really fleshed out in the first episode, but that's because audiences are thrust right into the action from the get-go.
Are you excited to check out the new mini-series? Or are you actually afraid of the dark and think the scary series "for kids" still might not necessarily help you sleep well at night?