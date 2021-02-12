'Are You Afraid of the Dark?' Season 2 Teases New Villain and Fans Are Loving Him

The power of nostalgia cannot be over-estimated when it comes to the revitalization of old-school TV shows, movies, book series, or pretty much any form of media. There's something about people longing for their yesterdays through rose-tinted goggles that gets producers ready to sign check books and green light projects.

So it makes sense that Nickelodeon would reboot Are You Afraid of the Dark? and ahead of the new show's second season, fans are wondering: Who is the Shadowman?