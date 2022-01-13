Viewers Might Soon Be Able to Learn Who Vanessa's Dad Is on 'Chicago Med'

Since Vanessa Taylor (played by Asjha Cooper) first entered the Emergency Unit on Chicago Med, she's worked very well with the rest of the staff, despite being the newbie.

Throughout her tenure on the show, viewers have been able to slowly piece together her family tree. Coming into the hospital, all Vanessa knew was that she was adopted. But since then, we've watched her slowly realize who her biological family members are — and this is just the beginning.