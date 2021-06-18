Wyatt Tries to Cause Some Serious Problems on 'Love, Victor'

In another aspect of Victor's life, he's also having issues in his relationship with Benji (George Sear). By Season 2, both boys are publicly in a relationship, and it makes Victor feel self-conscious. He wonders if he's gay enough to be accepted by his friends, especially after one of them makes a comment calling him Benji's "perfect straight boy fantasy." It gets even worse when Benji follows up with a joke of his own.

After all the drama that happened with the guys on the basketball team, Victor decides to rejoin just in time for the school's first game of the season. During halftime, Victor finds Benji and apologizes for the jokes he made at his expense. Now that Benji is officially on board with being a basketball boyfriend, he plays the part by dancing on the sidelines alongside a group of basketball girlfriends.

Even though Season 3 of Love, Victor has yet to be confirmed, fans are hoping for good news and it looks like it will happen. Season 2 was confirmed two months after Season 1 aired, so we still have time. And now that we see the love triangle between Victor, Benji, and Rahim (Anthony Keyvan), the third season already has a storyline.

Season 2 of Love, Victor is streaming now on Hulu.