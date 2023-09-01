Content Warning: This article contains adult content. One of the reasons why we love TikTok is that there is room for literally everyone. And we truly mean this. No matter what your interests are, there are videos and content creators for what you are into.

Recently we came across TikTok content creator @yourstrawberryflame, whose real name is Imogen Lucie. Her content could be described as more adult. Who is she? Here's everything we know.

Who Is yourstrawberryflame From TikTok?

Yourstrawberryflame, whose name is Imogen Lucie, first joined the platform in early 2022. Imogen has already amassed 923.2K followers with 9.6 million collection likes on TikTok at the time of writing this article. Her content is definitely very adult and PG-13 at the minimum.

Imogen's most watched video has 11.3 million views with 1.8 million likes and 16.3K comments. The video is of Imogen in a floral yellow dress that is quite revealing. Imogen is lip-dubbing to the audio, "It's always mommy? Sorry. Mommy? Sorry. And never mommy, please. Somebody ought to teach you all some manners."

Another video series that she has is of her getting into the car wearing a revealing top, with what seems like oil all over her body, and doing a bit as if the AC broke, working out at the gym, it started raining, etc. In this video with 9 million views and 710.8K likes, Imogen gets into the car frantic and says." have literally been outside for about two minutes and I am drenched. I don't think I have ever been this wet."

Imogen also has built a big following on Instagram, with 840K followers. She posts similar adult-ish content to her followers there as well. On Instagram, Imogen has a highlight reel titled "About me" where she tells her followers about herself. She says that she goes by "Immie," she loves F-One and rugby, gaming, Marvel, and Star Wars as a self-proclaimed nerd, and she has two cats.

Immie's original account was based on her fitness and wellness journey while she was still dealing with an eating disorder. She switched the account to be more of who she actually is, and fell in love with herself and her body through that.