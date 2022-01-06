The Big Twist at the End of 'Stay Close' That Resulted in Carlton Flynn's Death, Explained (SPOILERS)

With that being said; creator Harlan Coben's new mystery largely focuses on the disappearance of a man named Carlton Flynn. With a culmination of various meddling events brought about by different characters on the show, the reasoning behind Carlton's disappearance, along with the mystery of whether he is dead, leaves fans confused for most of the series.

Thankfully, the ending of the series wraps everything up fairly well. So, who exactly killed Carlton on Stay Close? Here's what we know.